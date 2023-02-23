TikTok trivia games are very popular nowadays, mainly thanks to the social media platform's incredible success, and here is a guide on how to play them!

TikTok is a mobile app that allows its users to create short videos and publish them to interact with each other. Since its release, the social media platform has gained a huge amount of user base, and it continues to attract more people. Lastly, TikTok announced its trivia feature a while ago, and the challenge started on February 22, 2023. If you are curious about it and want to know how to play TikTok trivia, you are surely reading the right article. Let's start with its explanation and give a brief definition!

TikTok Trivia: Explanation

TikTok trivia is the newest feature the platform offers for US users. On February 16, the company shared a press release and announced its new project with the slogan: "Real Brains. Real Rewards." The new event takes place between February 22 and February 26. Two live sessions will be held in the first three days each, and the famous TikTok creator James Henry will be the host. All the live sessions will be held on the official TikTok account, and the users will challenge in the TikTok trivia event to win real money. Speaking of money, the event will feature a $500k prize pool, and you can book a share of it if you perform better than the majority!

ADVERTISEMENT

The first session begins at 8 pm ET and will include 12 questions, and the winners will win a prize of $30k. Moreover, the second session, which starts at 9 pm ET, will give $70k to the winners. Apart from the regular format, TikTok trivia will also include "Survival Rounds," in which the difficulty increases continuously. Survival rounds will be at the very end of the challenge, on February 25 and 26, and the winners will split a prize of $100k. TikTok trivia will also be useful for other creators. After every live session, the platform will suggest different creators and help them get recognized by the users.

TikTok trivia will be presented by Lionsgate and John Wick Chapter 4. There will be fun surprises and integrations from Lionsgate and John Wick Chapter 4 throughout the event. There might be multiple questions about the movie, which will go out on March 24. Only US users who are over 18 years of age are allowed to participate in the event.

How to play?

There are two different ways that can be used to play TikTok trivia. The platform has brought a widget to everyone's For You Feed specifically about the trivia event. You could either tap on it and follow the instructions that are given, or you could just track the live session times and join the event from the official page of TikTok. Remember that there are two live sessions each day on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Each session will take an hour, and while the first one starts at 8 pm ET, the second will kick off at 9 pm ET.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rules

James Henry, the host, shared a video explaining the rules of TikTok trivia. As mentioned, there are 12 questions in each session, and all the players must answer them correctly before the countdown ends. A set of multiple-choice options will be given to users, and they are required to choose the correct answer before time runs out. These questions include sports, music, beauty, lifestyle, and John Wick-related.

Survival Rounds have a quite different format from the regular TikTok trivia. There won't be a specific number of questions, and there is no limit. The questions will continually get harder, and the last group will take home a prize of $100k, divided equally.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you want to learn more about TikTok trends, you can check our TikTok Teenage Look filter article and the guide on TikTok AI filters!

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement