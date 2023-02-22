TikTok AI filters: How to use the most popular ones?

TikTok AI filters are becoming more popular recently, and people wonder how to use the most popular ones. It would not be wrong to say that the AI Face filter and AI Portrait filter stand out among others. We see these filters being used in many trending videos. Aren't TikTok AI filters enough? We have some suggestions for it too! Keep reading...

TikTok has become one of the most popular platforms since its release. It takes up a huge space in many people's daily lives, maintaining as one of the most used social media platforms worldwide. Different trends go viral, including filters like the TikTok Teenage Look filter, and these trends change continually.

The social media platform is not the only one constantly gaining more users and interest. With technology's development, humanity welcomed AI tools into their lives and started using them to handle their work easily. What if we told you there is a mashup of the two, and they are called TikTok AI filters? If this is something that you are interested in, here is a guide on how to use the most popular TikTok AI filters.

How to use the most popular TikTok AI filters?

To use the most popular TikTok AI filters, you must follow a few very easy steps you are probably familiar with. TikTok is a very compact platform that ensures everything is under your hand and ready to use with a few clicks. Here are the most popular TikTok AI filters and a step-by-step guide on how to use them!

AI Face filter

Some users discovered the AI Face filter, which went viral in a short amount of time. The filter allows the user to transform their face to any appropriate prompt they enter into the text box. Normally, a text box is not a common feature offered by filters, but this is another eccentric spec the AI offers. The AI Face filter is undoubtedly one of the most popular TikTok AI filters on the market. If you want to try it out, follow the steps below:

Start the process by opening TikTok .

. Tap on the plus button , placed in the center below.

, placed in the center below. Tap on effects and look for the magnifying glass, your search tool.

and look for the your search tool. Type AI Face in the search box.

in the search box. Look for the AI Face filter in the results and select it.

in the results and it. Place your head in the template and wait for the countdown for your picture to be taken.

in the and wait for the for your picture to be taken. Type into the text box below " transform into " whatever you want the picture to look like.

" whatever you want the picture to look like. Tap on Create, and congratulations, it is done!

Here is a user on TikTok, @meralilova, using the filter:

AI Portrait filter

The second on our TikTok AI filters list is the AI Portrait filter. Like the one before, the filter is inspired by some of the famous AI tools. It has become one of the most famous AI filters in the past couple of months and went viral after users' huge interest in it. Unfortunately, it is available in certain regions and countries. It is unavailable in your region if you can't find it after following the steps below. However, you may also try other AI filters to see if they are eligible. Let's cut to the chase and see how to get it.

The first step is always to open TikTok on your device.

on your device. Tap on the Plus button and then hit effects .

and then hit . Tap on the search button (magnifying glass) and type AI portrait into the search bar.

and type into the search bar. Search and find the filter from the search results and click the camera button after finding it.

after finding it. Keep your face in the template given by the filter and wait for it to work its magic.

One of the TikTok user's (@win_1989) videos with the filter can be seen below:

AI Green Screen filter

Another example of the TikTok AI filter is the AI Green Screen filter. Unlike the other two, it generates a random image using your name as a guideline. It asks you to enter your name or a random word into the provided box and wait a few seconds. Beware that the images might not always be perfect. The process is pretty much the same except for what you put into the search bar.

You must be familiar with the first step as you must open TikTok and tap on the plus button .

and tap on the . This time, type AI portrait into the search bar and find it in the results.

into the search bar and find it in the After opening the filter, type whatever you want into the text box and wait for it to generate the image.

Here is an example by the TikTok user @babyfromthebay

Aren't TikTok AI filters quite impressive?

After the first wave of the trend, many people wanted to try the filters and hop on the bandwagon. Some find it interesting and impressive as people are newly used to the new technology. However, TikTok AI filters aren't the only tools that you can use to generate different kinds of images using AI tools. Here are the other AI tools that help you generate images apart from the TikTok AI filters:

Lensa AI

Lensa AI is one of the people's most famous tools for generating cool-looking pictures. It went viral some time ago, and if you are interested in the industry, you probably heard of it. Lensa is mainly used for generating selfies. Unfortunately, you need to pay for a membership to create infinite images. If you wonder what it looks like, one of the TikTok AI filters, the AI Portrait filter above, is inspired by Lensa.

Dream by Wombo

Dream is another AI tool that made it to our list. Wombo created it, and it offers many features for free. You must enter a prompt once you visit the website and wait for a while for the AI to generate what you asked. You could also choose from different options offered, some being free. However, you still need to pay to use the premium features. In this article, we have created an image using the tool.

DALL-E 2

DALL-E 2 is a popular text-to-image AI that is open to everyone. OpenAI, the creator company of ChatGPT, developed it. It is powered by machine learning, and DALL-E 2 allows you to alter previously created works.

