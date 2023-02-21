What is Tome AI: Everything you need to know

Artificial intelligence technology is taking over the assistant role of humanity in many aspects, including Tome, a tool that helps you with presentations, but what is Tome AI exactly? To answer that question, we must go a little deeper and explain the concept by giving examples.

AI tools differ and help us in different industries and areas. While they are still very new for mass usage, they become popular daily, and new projects are being introduced. AI content detector tools are one of the examples that teachers and educators use, and music creator tools just like the one David Guetta uses are another, and the list continues. Today, we will examine a presentation tool and answer the "what is Tome AI" question.

What is Tome AI?

We must first answer the question "what is Tome AI" to help you understand it better. If you have to prepare presentations on a constant basis, Tome AI is ready to be one of your best friends. It uses GPT-3 and DALL-E 2 to generate your presentation drafts literally in a few seconds. Normally, people are used to using Microsoft's famous PowerPoint to create presentations, including business people and students. It takes hours of preparation, and it could be hard to choose the theme and other visualizations. Luckily, Tome AI solves all the problems and prepares the presentation single-handedly in seconds. It helps you construct stories, presentations, or outlines.

Apart from its regular explanation, we could also give different answers to the "what is Tome AI" question to help you better understand its concept. According to the official website, here are its features:

Build a powerful story? with any content.

Frictionless creation meets magic design.

Live, interactive content from the web. Integrated with Figma.

Video narration.

Templates

"Storytelling has transformed over the past decade — it’s now effortless to update friends with engaging video and visual effects. But sadly, storytelling for work and important ideas hasn’t evolved in the same way. It’s clear to us that we need a powerful format for sharing ideas at work, too. We’ve all wasted a frustrating amount of time designing slides instead of crafting our points. And it’s crazy that we’re all relying upon outdated tools that haven’t evolved to harness the power of the web and mobile. So, two years ago, we decided to build a storytelling company to change this," Keith Perisi and Henri Liriani, Co-founders of Tome.

How to use it?

Just like other AI tools, Tome AI also offers a very easy and simple user experience. After going to the official website, you must create an account first. The developers have also given you the option to continue with Google and create your account. After creating your account, 500 credits will be given automatically, and you can earn more by referring Tome AI to your friends via your link. After putting all the necessary information it asks for, you will be welcomed with a dashboard including a couple of pre-created templates. If you want to create your presentation, follow the steps below:

Click on the " Create " button at the top right of your screen.

" button at the top right of your screen. Type in what your presentation will be about in the "Create a presentation about..." section.

After waiting a couple of seconds, your presentation will be ready.

You could either try again or keep the presentation.

or the presentation. If you wish to keep it, go back to your dashboard; it will be waiting for you there.

We created a presentation under "What is Tome AI?" To check the full version, click here.

What is Tome AI pricing?

As mentioned, you get 500 free credits once you create your account, and it took only 15 credits for us to create the presentation above. If you need more credits, you could send your referral link to others to get 100 more for each referral who signs up. Moreover, new sign-ups will receive 50 credits. For more information regarding costs, we suggest you contact Tome AI support.

