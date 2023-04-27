How to use ChatGPT incognito mode?

ChatGPT, one of the most popular AI tools, has been lacking in basic privacy features. Italy’s recent data privacy concerns have put ChatGPT in the spotlight, prompting OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, DALL-E, and other tools, to announce a new option for ChatGPT to turn off your chat history. This feature will keep your conversations relatively private.

By default, ChatGPT saves your chat history, which remains accessible in the sidebar unless you delete each individual chat. The new feature allows users to turn off chat history, which will prevent conversations from being used to “train and improve” AI models and from appearing in the sidebar.

“These controls, which are rolling out to all users starting today, can be found in ChatGPT’s settings and can be changed at any time. We hope this provides an easier way to manage your data than our existing opt-out process. When chat history is disabled, we will retain new conversations for 30 days and review them only when needed to monitor for abuse, before permanently deleting,” stated OpenAI in a blog post.

How to enable ChatGPT incognito mode?

To use ChatGPT's incognito mode and turn off your chat history, follow these steps:

Open the ChatGPT app or website and go to the settings menu Look for the option to turn off chat history and toggle it on Once enabled, your conversations won't be saved or used to "train and improve" AI models Note that your conversations with ChatGPT will still be recorded but will eventually be deleted You can always toggle this option on or off in the settings menu, giving you more control over your data

With the new incognito mode, ChatGPT users can now have more privacy in their conversations and manage their data more easily.

