Uber is deploying a redesigned app that embraces iPhone features

Those of you using Uber for traveling to destinations or Uber Eats for food delivery will be excited by some of the upcoming iPhone integrations. While there are some homescreen updates, it also makes use of new mobile features. The two you’ll want to look out for are Dynamic Island and Live Activity.

Uber has been testing the integration of both Apple features with its apps for the past few months now. While the one for calling drives seems to be working well, you may need to wait a bit longer for Uber Eats to roll out. It seems the latter isn’t quite ready for this functionality just yet.

So, what can you expect from the redesigned Uber apps? For Uber itself, Dynamic Island will have the current status of your ride with a creative icon. It’s expected that Uber Eats will pretty much be the same, letting you know how long before your meal will be delivered so your hungry belly can devour it.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Live Activity, Uber presents a widget with more detail on your ride and expected arrival time. There’s also a services section that will offer you more information about community services. Some examples are the hottest places to eat, sights to see, and where you can rent scooters.

You’ll also be treated to an Activity Hub, which is a history of your rides. Not only will you be able to see where you’ve traveled to recently, but it will store your favorite types of vehicles and destinations.

As for Uber Eats, it will be interesting to see how the Live Activity and Activity Hub will look and perform. It looks like it will present the same type of information, such as your last ordered meals. Perhaps it will even save any reviews you placed for restaurants and orders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since I’m more of an Android fan, I’ll let you iPhone users enjoy the new features. It would be nice if these could also be added to Android homescreens in the future, especially for Huawei phones.

Source: The Verge, 9to5Mac

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement