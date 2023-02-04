ChatGPT breaks records with 100 million users

ChatGPT, the AI chatbot, has reportedly reached 100 million users just two months after its launch, according to analysts. According to data firm Similarweb, ChatGPT received 590 million visits in January from 100 million unique visitors. Investment bank UBS reported that this rate of growth is unprecedented for a consumer application.

UBS analysts wrote: ‘In 20 years following the internet space, we cannot recall a faster ramp in a consumer internet app.’ For comparison, it took TikTok approximately nine months after its global release to reach 100 million users, while it took Instagram over two years, according to data from app analysis firm Sensor Tower.

ChatGPT is capable of generating articles, essays, jokes, poetry, and job applications based on text inputs. Developed by OpenAI, a private company supported by Microsoft, ChatGPT was made available to the public for free in November of 2022. OpenAI is also behind the AI-generated image creator, Dall-E, and is a leading player in the field of generative AI, technology trained on extensive text and image data that can produce content from simple text inputs.

According to OpenAI, the popularity of ChatGPT and its rapid user growth have given the company a first-mover advantage in the AI industry. OpenAI recently introduced a $20 monthly subscription, exclusive to US users, which offers a faster and more stable service and access to new features before the general public. The growing usage of ChatGPT has also helped the company train the chatbot's responses, despite the substantial computing costs.

Tech giant Microsoft has made a multi-billion-dollar investment in OpenAI in the form of cash and cloud computing resources, and has launched a premium version of its Teams product that utilizes OpenAI's ChatGPT technology. This offers AI-powered extras such as automatically generated meeting notes and organized meeting transcripts.

ChatGPT has already revolutionized the way that we interact with our tech, but this is only the beginning. With OpenAI’s highly-anticipated release of GPT-4 somewhere in the not too distant future, we can only assume that the tech we use is about to become even more intuitive and human-like. With Google testing its own alternatives to ChatGPT, the industry is also about to become much more interesting.

Source: The Guardian

