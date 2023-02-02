ChatGPT Plus subscription is now available

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, announced the launch off a pilot subscription plan for ChatGPT today. ChatGPT Plus is available for $20 per month and only available in the United States at the time of writing. OpenAI plans to extend availability to other regions and markets in the future.

With ChatGPT's Plus subscription, subscribers are offered a number of advantages over users of the free variant. At $20 per month, ChatGPT Plus subscribers' benefits include priority access to the ChatGPT service, faster response times and access to new features and improvements before they roll out to free users of the conversational AI service.

A waitlist is provided for interested users and organizations. Waitlist users will start to be invited to sign-up for ChatGPT Plus in the coming weeks. The company plans to add more countries and regions to the waitlist soon, to allow users from these countries and regions to sign-up for the commercial ChatGPT service.

The subscription-based service subsidizes the free service, which continues to be offered "to as many people as possible" according to the announcement.

OpenAI plans to refine and expand ChatGPT Plus based on "feedback and needs". The company wants to explore additional options, including lower-cost plans, plans for businesses and Enterprise customers, and data packs to improve availability.

ChatGPT is a language model that has been trained for dialogue specifically. From the perspective of users, ChatGPT works like a chatbot, but the technology that powers it is more powerful as it understands complex text and provides responses that are not based on particular keywords that a user included in the question.

ChatGPT has been used for numerous things in the few months since its launch. It is used to create code, translate content, provide recommendations, add search results to Google Search, and much more.

You can check out our first look at ChatGPT to better understand the technology and find out how users from all over the world have been using it since its release. There is lots to be excited but also cautious about. The technology is still in an early stage of development.

Internet users may point their browsers to the official ChatGPT interface to start using it after account creation and verification. Free users of the service are starting to see the "ChatGPT is at capacity right now" message more often as popularity increased significantly since the launch of the web-based version. Paid subscribers would be able to access the service despite the capacity warning.

