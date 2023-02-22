Spotify now has voice commentary with DJ

Even Spotify is going all out with AI with a new DJ Feature

The next Spotify Steam On event will be held on March 8, 2023. It promises to discuss new updates, product launches, and more tools for creative users. However, it’s not waiting until then to release the new AI tool called DJ. You can now enjoy commentary along with your playlist, just like a radio station would provide between songs.

The voice for the Spotify DJ feature is Xavier “X” Jernigan. You may recognize him from the podcast The Get Up that he once hosted. When you activate DJ, you’ll hear his voice comment on songs in your playlist so you know more about the tracks and artists, including current events. And it’s all AI-driven, thanks to the partnership with Open AI.

Yes, there are concerns about using AI in Spotify, especially after what is deemed as failures by Bing and Google Chrome to harness the power of artificial intelligence properly. The music-streaming giant is aware that you may experience some incorrect selections and playlists at first that don’t suit your tastes.

Yet, Spotify is asking you to be patient and help teach DJ what you like. If you don’t like what you hear, you can press the green DJ button again until you do. In this way, machine learning will pave the way to making the feature work like it was intended to during development.

So basically, if you still don’t like what you hear after a year, it’s your fault. No, I’m only joking, but that’s basically what it implies. Fortunately, users in the US and Canada can start using this feature now. Head to the home page and the Music Feed. Just press on the DJ icon to start listening to the current DJ voice.

According to Spotify, they’re going to enlist more voice actors in the future so that it doesn’t become monotonous. It’s probably similar to the voice cloning feature that Samsung has been talking about.

Source: TechCrunch

