Thanks to Samsung, you’ll be able to Answer Calls with a Clone Voice

Feb 22, 2023
Mobile Computing
Imagine you’re in a meeting; someone calls, so you answer with earphones in, but you can’t respond verbally without interrupting the other attendees and the host. Usually, you simply excuse yourself from the room to take the call. Samsung says a new option is on the horizon, letting you type your response so a voice clone can reply verbally for you.

Sadly, this option is only being tested in Korea for now. Samsung is using its Bixby mobile assistant to clone your voice for typed responses. Besides the above example, you might also use this tool when those spammy callers phone you about a new life insurance policy. 

Besides only being tested in Korea for now, it only works for specific models (Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra). There are discussions about it also being available in English, but we have no idea when it will roll out to other countries. Still, it will be exciting to test out a clone of your voice for calls where you can’t, or don’t want to, speak.

Samsung is testing clone voices for calls

I must be honest, I’m not a fan of phone calls. I hate hearing my phone ring, nevermind actually having a conversation with my voice. I’m a writer, so sending a text is much more convenient for me. At least I can think about what I want to say before I reply with a text chat, which is frowned upon when you sit silently on the other side of a call. 

I’m quite keen on seeing how typing a clone message to the person on the other side of the call will be. Will it make me more comfortable in answering calls, or will I still decide to hang up on them? Either way, we’ll have to wait to test any theories before this new Samsung feature becomes available to us.

Source: The Verge

