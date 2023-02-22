WhatsApp newsletter feature is on the way

A new WhatsApp newsletter feature was discovered in its latest beta update code. Do you think having access to a newsletter from your favorite creator via a messaging service like WhatsApp would increase your likelihood of subscribing to the newsletter? This is apparently how the WhatsApp team thinks like that.

Users can already "broadcast" their messages to a large group of people using WhatsApp. It's a game-changer since it lets you carry on conversations with several people simultaneously. Yet, WhatsApp appears eager to take the next step by adding the newsletter feature to the app. Time will tell if this can compete with or maybe surpass Telegram and other competitors.

Expected WhatsApp Newsletter features

WhatsApp Newsletter, as reported by Wabetainfo, will give users complete editorial freedom over their inboxes, with no adverts or automated suggestions to be found anywhere in the code yet. User-selected content should instead be shown to them in reverse chronological order.

It also appears that WhatsApp Newsletter will work with usernames, letting WhatsApp users browse and subscribe to newsletters without leaving the app.

References to a "Newsletter" function can be found in the beta version of 2.23.5.3 of WhatsApp Messenger for Android. Even if the term is a codename, the clues in the code suggest that the one-to-many broadcast feature will be optional and housed in its own section of the WhatsApp Status page, apart from encrypted group conversations and messages.

WhatsApp Newsletter feature release date

For now, there has been no word on when the WhatsApp Newsletter will be ready for beta testers, as development is still in its early stages.

WhatsApp isn't the only one that wants to adopt the newsletter format; last month, Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger unveiled Artifact, a new social network offering newsletters, blogs, and articles in a TikTok-like format. Similarly, Facebook and Twitter have experimented with newsletters in recent years, though both Twitter's Revue and Facebook's Bulletin services have subsequently been discontinued.

WhatsApp has been working for a while to return to its strong position in the market. Recently, WhatsApp has enabled picture-in-picture mode for video calls to iPhone users.

What do you think should be Meta's next step for WhatsApp? Feel free to comment below.

