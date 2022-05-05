Samsung Internet 17.0 Browser released: anti-tracking and usability improvements

Martin Brinkmann
May 5, 2022
Internet
|
5

Samsung Electronics released Samsung Internet 17.0, the company's official mobile browser, on May 4, 2022. The new version of Samsung's browser blocks Internet tracking automatically and improves the usability in several meaningful ways.

samsung internet browser 17 privacy

Samsung Internet Browser is the default mobile browser on Samsung devices. It is also available at the Google Play store for non-Samsung devices. The new update is not yet available on Google Play or the Galaxy Store at the time of writing, but Samsung announced that users would start to see update notifications once it is released.

Samsung Internet Browser users can check the version that is installed by selecting Menu > Settings > About Samsung Internet. The installed version is displayed and a check for updates is performed.

Samsung Internet 17.0 Improvements

The new version of Samsung's mobile browser comes with improved anti-tracking functionality. The privacy feature is enabled by default for Samsung customers in several dozen countries, including the United States, South Korea, many European countries, including Belgium, Germany, France, Spain and Iceland.

The previous version of the Samsung Internet Browser supported anti-tracking functionality, but had it disabled by default. Users may go to Menu > Settings > Browsing privacy dashboard > Smart Anti Tracking to enable or disable the privacy feature in that browser.

Samsung did not provide specifics in regards to the enhancements of the anti-tracking feature in the new release, only that it is improved in the new version of the browser.

The built-in privacy dashboard is now accessible via the browser's quick access panel. A tap on the entry opens the dashboard, revealing the number of trackers blocked. Users may change privacy settings right on the page as well.

Samsung notes in the release announcement that its browser supports external security keys for two-factor authentication now; this is an alternative to SMS-based or App-based verification options.

User Experience

Samsung Internet Browser 17.0 introduces support for tab groups. Users may open the tab view of the browser to drag & drop tabs on to each other to create tab groups. Tab groups consists of multiple sites, which improves organization, especially for users, who have lots of tabs open in the browser.

Samsung notes that the search experience has been improved for local data. Bookmarks, History and saved pages searches may process searches with common typos to return results to the user. Phonetic matching is now also supported, and Samsung's translation service supports five additional languages, which brings the total to 26.

Closing Words

Samsung's Internet Browser has a sizeable market share on mobile devices, thanks to its integration on Samsung devices. It is based on Chromium, the same source that Chrome, Microsoft Edge and other browsers use.

Now You: do you use Samsung's browser on your mobile devices?

Comments

  1. Frankel said on May 5, 2022 at 10:13 am
    Reply

    Interestingly enough Exodus Privacy scanner from F-Droid finds no trackers inside the app itself. Might be really worth a shot. Usually I have no great opinion of Samsung.

    1. ryuk said on May 5, 2022 at 12:25 pm
      Reply

      Exodus Privacy scanner finds no trackers inside Google Chrome too, so it doesn’t say much about privacy, does it now? :)

      Anyway, even so, Samsung has a very bad track record privacy-wise, Samsung Internet is closed source and needs a hair-raising 100 permissions. So buyer beware.

  2. anona said on May 5, 2022 at 10:39 am
    Reply

    Samsung Internet is actually very good as a browser, but it’s lacking a desktop version to sync all your data such as bookmarks.

  3. Iron Heart said on May 5, 2022 at 1:01 pm
    Reply

    Use Bromite. Or Brave. Or Kiwi with uBlock Origin.

    This Samsung Internet browser is nonsense.

    1. Kid Vicious said on May 5, 2022 at 1:25 pm
      Reply

      @Iron Heart
      Any android that is capable of blocking ads is useful, so Samsung Internet deserves to be mentioned. Too bad one has to install the adblocker first, just like in Kiwi, so Brave is probably the best option to suggest for people who are not too informed or interested in any kind of tinkering. Opera used to have an adblocker, haven’t used it years so dunno.. Maybe Mr. Brinkmann could write an article about this? Like “Top 10 ad-blocking browsers for Android” showing the differences and options each of them have, since they all go about it a bit differently. My top choice is Kiwi since it just accepts any chrome extension one throws at it. Google will HATE you for it though, since the great uberlord of greed will not have their own adspreading datatracking browser on that list. The world needs a little punk-spirit now, ads on our small screens are satan.

