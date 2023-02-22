What is AI Java?

Intelligent Java leads the way in Integrating AI Models for Developers

I remember a time when I thought Java was dead. It might have been the excessive messages from Windows saying it wanted to uninstall Java in the past. In any event, it seems like many enterprises are still using it for applications. Since AI is on the rise, Intelligent Java has found a way to integrate various artificial intelligence models for developers.

In essence, Intelligent Java, or AI Java, uses various functions and layers to communicate with other AI models to assist developers. Whether it’s to GPT-3 for generated text, DALL-E for images, or WaveNet for speech, you can now call code for AI to develop these for you using Java.

So, how does it do this? I’m not going to pretend that I have some in-depth knowledge of how this framework works, especially since it’s still in the early phases. Here’s what we know so far about the so-called “three pillars” of AI Java (thanks, Albarqawi, for the details):

Wrapper layer : this is where the low-level access to the AI models mentioned above is, including the relevant libraries. It should save Java developers loads of time.

Controller layer : most Java developers will spend a lot of time here, holding the united input for speech, images, and language or text models. You won’t need to make many changes to the code, as it should all be built in for your convenience.

Function layer : As I understand it, Intelligent Java must still release this layer. Basically, developers will be able to add functions to the code they received in the Controller layer for specific use in their applications.

If you understood what I just explained, then I’m a better writer than even I thought I was. If not, I advise you to read the complete post on The Medium. Albarqawi uses an exceptional case study of how to use AI Java to make a virtual climate change museum, which truly looks fantastic. It makes me wonder how many other applications and uses it has for the future.

