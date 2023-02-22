What is AI Java?

Intelligent Java leads the way in Integrating AI Models for Developers

Shaun
Feb 22, 2023
Updated • Feb 22, 2023
Apps
|
0

Intelligent Java leads the way in Integrating AI Models for Developers

I remember a time when I thought Java was dead. It might have been the excessive messages from Windows saying it wanted to uninstall Java in the past. In any event, it seems like many enterprises are still using it for applications. Since AI is on the rise, Intelligent Java has found a way to integrate various artificial intelligence models for developers.

Intelligent Java leads the way in Integrating AI Models for Developers

In essence, Intelligent Java, or AI Java, uses various functions and layers to communicate with other AI models to assist developers. Whether it’s to GPT-3 for generated text, DALL-E for images, or WaveNet for speech, you can now call code for AI to develop these for you using Java.

So, how does it do this? I’m not going to pretend that I have some in-depth knowledge of how this framework works, especially since it’s still in the early phases. Here’s what we know so far about the so-called “three pillars” of AI Java (thanks, Albarqawi, for the details):

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Wrapper layer: this is where the low-level access to the AI models mentioned above is, including the relevant libraries. It should save Java developers loads of time.
  • Controller layer: most Java developers will spend a lot of time here, holding the united input for speech, images, and language or text models. You won’t need to make many changes to the code, as it should all be built in for your convenience.
  • Function layer: As I understand it, Intelligent Java must still release this layer. Basically, developers will be able to add functions to the code they received in the Controller layer for specific use in their applications.

If you understood what I just explained, then I’m a better writer than even I thought I was. If not, I advise you to read the complete post on The Medium. Albarqawi uses an exceptional case study of how to use AI Java to make a virtual climate change museum, which truly looks fantastic. It makes me wonder how many other applications and uses it has for the future.

What is AI Java?

Advertisement

Related content

GenZ is increasingly Turning to TikTok for News than Search Engines

GenZ is increasingly Turning to TikTok for News than Search Engines
Even Spotify is going all out with AI with a new DJ Feature

Even Spotify is going all out with AI with a new DJ Feature
Uber is deploying a redesigned app that embraces iPhone features

Uber is deploying a redesigned app that embraces iPhone features
TikTok AI filters are becoming more popular recently, and people wonder how to use the most popular ones, here is your guide!

TikTok AI filters: How to use the most popular ones?
AI is taking over the assistant role of humanity, including Tome, a tool that helps you with presentations, but what is Tome AI exactly?

What is Tome AI: Everything you need to know
AI has taken over the technology world with its help to humanity and today we will be giving you the top 3 AI content detector tools.

Top 3 AI content detector tools: Plagiarism checkers

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved