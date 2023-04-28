Windows 10 version 22H2 is the final Windows 10 version

Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system reaches end of support on October 14, 2025. Microsoft revealed today that Windows 10 won't receive any more feature updates going forward. In other words: Windows 10 version 22H2 is the final version of Windows 10.

Microsoft will publish monthly security updates for Windows 10 until October 14, 2025. The company has not announced plans to extend the life of the operating system with Extended Security Updates, a system that it used for Windows 7 to extend the life of the operating system for three years for business and Enterprise customers.

Windows 10 LTSC releases continue to receive updates until their end of support date is reached.

The last feature updates for Windows 10 did not introduce many new features. The announcement confirms that Windows 10 won't receive any new features anymore and that Microsoft has already pushed the operating system to the sideline. Windows 10 devices need to be upgraded to Windows 10 version 22H2 in order to receive security updates until October 2025.

Windows 10 administrators and users will get monthly security updates for the operating system. The lack of feature updates and changes could stabilize Windows 10 further. Users and administrators will likely encounter fewer issues and bugs going forward, because of the lack of changes and fewer update releases.

Windows 10 users and administrators may check the support end dates for all Windows 10 editions on Microsoft's Services Lifecycle website.

Microsoft focuses development fully on Windows 11 and the expected successor, Windows 12 (?), going forward.

Part of the Windows 10 userbase is stuck on Microsoft's operating system, as their devices do not meet the system requirements of Windows 11. While there are ways to go around those, these may cause issues along the road, as Microsoft is not giving any guarantees when it comes to systems that do not meet the system requirements.

Closing Words

The announcement that Windows 10 won't receive any new feature updates marks the beginning of the end. While there have not been many new features to talk about, with many still waiting for Microsoft to reveal the new features of Windows 10 version 22H2, it is clear that Windows 10 has become an afterthought for the Redmond-based company.

Now You: Windows 10, 11 or something else, what do you use?

