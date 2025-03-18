Microsoft Teams Introduces Live Chat to Boost Small Business Customer Engagement

Agencies Ghacks
Mar 18, 2025
Microsoft
|
0

Microsoft has introduced a new live chat feature within Microsoft Teams, aiming to enhance customer engagement for small businesses. This addition allows businesses to integrate a chat widget directly into their websites, enabling real-time interactions with visitors through the Teams platform.

Key Features of the Live Chat Integration

  • Website Integration: Businesses can embed a live chat widget on their websites, allowing visitors to initiate conversations that are routed directly to Teams. This seamless integration facilitates immediate customer support without the need for additional software.
  • Customer Information Collection: The chat system collects visitor contact details, aiding businesses in building customer databases for follow-ups and personalized service.
  • Automated Assignment: Incoming chats are automatically assigned to available team members, ensuring prompt responses and efficient workload distribution.
  • Conversation Management: Team members can reassign or close conversations within Teams, maintaining organized and effective customer support workflows.
  • Centralized Dashboard: A dedicated dashboard displays all customer interactions, providing insights into common inquiries and team performance. This centralized view aids in monitoring and improving customer service strategies.

Availability and Setup

The live chat feature is available across all Microsoft 365 Business plans, including Business Basic, Business Standard, and Business Premium. To set up the live chat, administrators can use the Teams Admin App to customize the chat widget, define support hours, and assign team members to handle incoming requests. The setup process is designed to be user-friendly, enabling businesses to quickly implement the feature without extensive technical expertise.

Global Rollout and Future Enhancements

Microsoft began rolling out the live chat feature in the United States in January 2025, with plans to expand globally by March 2025. Features like the ones described here can provide small businesses with tools that enhance customer interaction and operational efficiency. Future updates may include additional customization options and integrations to further tailor the live chat experience to individual business needs. [CX Today]

Source: Microsoft Learn

Advertisement

Related content

Windows Copilot

Latest Windows 11 Patch Removes Copilot, Microsoft Promises Fix
Windows 11 Update accidentally uninstalls Copilot app

Windows 11 Update accidentally uninstalls Copilot app
Microsoft launches Copilot for Gaming to enhance Xbox experience

Microsoft launches Copilot for Gaming to enhance Xbox experience
Microsoft 365 prompts urge users to back up files to OneDrive

Microsoft 365 prompts urge users to back up files to OneDrive
DALL-E 3 Bing AI

Bing Now Highlights Microsoft Copilot Over Other AI Assistants
Microsoft Copilot Studio

Microsoft Releases Native Copilot App for macOS with Dark Mode and Command Activation

Tutorials & Tips

How to make a table of contents in Word?

How to recall an email in Outlook?

How to enable Microsoft Loop app?

Excel Keyboard Shortcuts


Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved