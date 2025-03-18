Microsoft Teams Introduces Live Chat to Boost Small Business Customer Engagement

Microsoft has introduced a new live chat feature within Microsoft Teams, aiming to enhance customer engagement for small businesses. This addition allows businesses to integrate a chat widget directly into their websites, enabling real-time interactions with visitors through the Teams platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

Key Features of the Live Chat Integration

Website Integration: Businesses can embed a live chat widget on their websites, allowing visitors to initiate conversations that are routed directly to Teams. This seamless integration facilitates immediate customer support without the need for additional software.

Businesses can embed a live chat widget on their websites, allowing visitors to initiate conversations that are routed directly to Teams. This seamless integration facilitates immediate customer support without the need for additional software. Customer Information Collection: The chat system collects visitor contact details, aiding businesses in building customer databases for follow-ups and personalized service.

The chat system collects visitor contact details, aiding businesses in building customer databases for follow-ups and personalized service. Automated Assignment: Incoming chats are automatically assigned to available team members, ensuring prompt responses and efficient workload distribution.

Incoming chats are automatically assigned to available team members, ensuring prompt responses and efficient workload distribution. Conversation Management: Team members can reassign or close conversations within Teams, maintaining organized and effective customer support workflows.

Team members can reassign or close conversations within Teams, maintaining organized and effective customer support workflows. Centralized Dashboard: A dedicated dashboard displays all customer interactions, providing insights into common inquiries and team performance. This centralized view aids in monitoring and improving customer service strategies.

Availability and Setup

The live chat feature is available across all Microsoft 365 Business plans, including Business Basic, Business Standard, and Business Premium. To set up the live chat, administrators can use the Teams Admin App to customize the chat widget, define support hours, and assign team members to handle incoming requests. The setup process is designed to be user-friendly, enabling businesses to quickly implement the feature without extensive technical expertise.

Global Rollout and Future Enhancements

Microsoft began rolling out the live chat feature in the United States in January 2025, with plans to expand globally by March 2025. Features like the ones described here can provide small businesses with tools that enhance customer interaction and operational efficiency. Future updates may include additional customization options and integrations to further tailor the live chat experience to individual business needs. [CX Today]

Source: Microsoft Learn

Advertisement