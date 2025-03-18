Latest Windows 11 Patch Removes Copilot, Microsoft Promises Fix

Windows Copilot
Agencies Ghacks
Mar 18, 2025
Microsoft
|
1

Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 update has unexpectedly removed the Copilot app from some users’ devices, leading to mixed reactions from the Windows community. While the tech giant has acknowledged the issue and promised a fix, some users see this as an unexpected improvement rather than a bug.

The issue surfaced following the March 11 Patch Tuesday update, when users began noticing that the Copilot assistant had vanished from their taskbars—and in some cases, was entirely uninstalled from the system. Microsoft confirmed the unintended removal, stating, "We’re aware of an issue with the Microsoft Copilot app affecting some devices" and assured users that they are working on a resolution.

For those who actively use Copilot, the sudden disappearance was an inconvenience. Microsoft has recommended that affected users manually reinstall the app from the Microsoft Store and re-pin it to the taskbar as a temporary workaround. However, not everyone is eager to bring it back. Many users, particularly those critical of Microsoft's AI push, welcomed the accidental removal, expressing their preference for a Windows experience free of AI assistants.

The unintended disappearance comes at a pivotal time for Microsoft’s Copilot initiative. The company is currently working on a new native version of Copilot that will integrate more deeply with Windows, offering features such as a press-to-talk hotkey and an improved UI. Microsoft is expected to unveil further enhancements during its 50th-anniversary event on April 4, where AI chief Mustafa Suleyman is set to outline the company's next steps in AI integration.

While Microsoft has not provided an exact timeline for when the issue will be resolved, the company reassured users that the fix is in progress. Whether this accidental removal was truly a mistake or an unintentional preview of a Windows 11 experience without Copilot, it has certainly sparked conversations about the role of AI in modern operating systems.

Source: Windows Central

Advertisement

Related content

Microsoft Teams Introduces Live Chat to Boost Small Business Customer Engagement
Windows 11 Update accidentally uninstalls Copilot app

Windows 11 Update accidentally uninstalls Copilot app
Microsoft launches Copilot for Gaming to enhance Xbox experience

Microsoft launches Copilot for Gaming to enhance Xbox experience
Microsoft 365 prompts urge users to back up files to OneDrive

Microsoft 365 prompts urge users to back up files to OneDrive
DALL-E 3 Bing AI

Bing Now Highlights Microsoft Copilot Over Other AI Assistants
Microsoft Copilot Studio

Microsoft Releases Native Copilot App for macOS with Dark Mode and Command Activation

Tutorials & Tips

How to make a table of contents in Word?

How to recall an email in Outlook?

How to enable Microsoft Loop app?

Excel Keyboard Shortcuts


Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Jimmy said on March 18, 2025 at 6:49 pm
    Reply

    Finally, it’s a feature, not a bug!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved