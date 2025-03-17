Windows 11 Update accidentally uninstalls Copilot app

Microsoft has acknowledged significant issues related to the recent KB5053598 update for Windows 11, particularly affecting the functionality of its Copilot application. Users have reported that the update has led to the unintentional uninstallation of Copilot, with the company attributing this to a mistake that may not be universally mourned by fans.

This update not only disrupts the Copilot experience but has also drawn attention for other notable flaws, including complications with Roblox, which had already been problematic in previous updates. Users reported difficulties in downloading the game from the Microsoft Store, which added to the growing list of grievances regarding Windows 11 updates. Additionally, installations involving certain Citrix components have faced hurdles with securing the January 2025 Windows security update.

Beta News reports that the official release notes from Microsoft acknowledges that the Copilot app may be “unintentionally uninstalled” and removed from the taskbar, an issue not observed with the Microsoft 365 Copilot app. As a temporary solution, the company recommends affected users to reinstall the application from the Microsoft Store and manually pin it to their taskbar for continued access.

Some users rely on this AI assistant for productivity, many others have expressed dissatisfaction with its ever-growing integration. While Microsoft is reportedly working on a more permanent fix for these glitches, it is worth noting that a portion of the Windows 11 users might welcome the absence of Copilot, viewing this unintended consequence as a silver lining in an otherwise frustrating update experience. The situation is just another challenge that Microsoft faces with its Windows updates, which are often mocked by the tech community.

