Windows 11 Update accidentally uninstalls Copilot app

Windows 11 Update accidentally uninstalls Copilot app
Agencies Ghacks
Mar 17, 2025
Microsoft
|
0

Microsoft has acknowledged significant issues related to the recent KB5053598 update for Windows 11, particularly affecting the functionality of its Copilot application. Users have reported that the update has led to the unintentional uninstallation of Copilot, with the company attributing this to a mistake that may not be universally mourned by fans.

This update not only disrupts the Copilot experience but has also drawn attention for other notable flaws, including complications with Roblox, which had already been problematic in previous updates. Users reported difficulties in downloading the game from the Microsoft Store, which added to the growing list of grievances regarding Windows 11 updates. Additionally, installations involving certain Citrix components have faced hurdles with securing the January 2025 Windows security update.

Beta News reports that the official release notes from Microsoft acknowledges that the Copilot app may be “unintentionally uninstalled” and removed from the taskbar, an issue not observed with the Microsoft 365 Copilot app. As a temporary solution, the company recommends affected users to reinstall the application from the Microsoft Store and manually pin it to their taskbar for continued access.

Some users rely on this AI assistant for productivity, many others have expressed dissatisfaction with its ever-growing integration. While Microsoft is reportedly working on a more permanent fix for these glitches, it is worth noting that a portion of the Windows 11 users might welcome the absence of Copilot, viewing this unintended consequence as a silver lining in an otherwise frustrating update experience. The situation is just another challenge that Microsoft faces with its Windows updates, which are often mocked by the tech community.

Advertisement

Related content

Microsoft launches Copilot for Gaming to enhance Xbox experience

Microsoft launches Copilot for Gaming to enhance Xbox experience
Microsoft 365 prompts urge users to back up files to OneDrive

Microsoft 365 prompts urge users to back up files to OneDrive
DALL-E 3 Bing AI

Bing Now Highlights Microsoft Copilot Over Other AI Assistants
Microsoft Copilot Studio

Microsoft Releases Native Copilot App for macOS with Dark Mode and Command Activation
Windows Copilot

New Excel Copilot Feature: Access Data from Word, PowerPoint, and PDFs

Revamp Windows 11 Start Menu: Simple Mod Offers Desired Features

Tutorials & Tips

How to make a table of contents in Word?

How to recall an email in Outlook?

How to enable Microsoft Loop app?

Excel Keyboard Shortcuts


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved