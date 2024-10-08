Microsoft releases the October 2024 security updates for Windows

Microsoft has released the October 2024 cumulative updates for all supported versions of the Windows operating system. It is the last month that Windows 11, version 22H2 is receiving an update as support runs out for the operating system after today's releases.

This update overview provides system administrators and home users with actionable information about the released security updates. It includes information about the released updates, how certain versions of Windows are affected, and the known issues that Microsoft confirmed for each of the versions.

Microsoft Windows Security Updates: October 2024

You may download the following Excel spreadsheet to get a list of released updates. Click on the following link to download the archive to the local device: Windows Security Updates October 2024

Executive Summary

Microsoft released a total of 117 security updates for various Microsoft products and 4 security updates from non-Microsoft issues (e.g. Chromium).

Windows clients with issues are: Windows 10 version 21H2 and 22H2 Windows 11 version 21H2 and 24H2

Windows Server clients with issues: Windows Server 2008 Windows Server 2022

Windows 11, version 22H2, Home and Pro, have reached end of support. Microsoft will force upgrade devices to newer Windows versions.

Product overview

Each supported version of Windows and their critical vulnerabilities are listed below.

Windows 10 version 22H2: 61 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 59 important, 1 moderate Remote Desktop Protocol Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-43582

61 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 59 important, 1 moderate Windows 11 version 22H2 : 66 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 64 important, 1 moderate same as Windows 10 version 22H2

: 66 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 64 important, 1 moderate Windows 11 version 23H2 : 66 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 64 important, 1 moderate same as Windows 10 version 22H2

: 66 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 64 important, 1 moderate Windows 11 version 24H2 : 67 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 65 important, 1 moderate same as Windows 10 version 22H2

: 67 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 65 important, 1 moderate

Windows Server products

Windows Server 2008 R2 (extended support only): 37 vulnerabilities: 0 critical, 37 important

37 vulnerabilities: 0 critical, 37 important Windows Server 2012 R2 (extended support only) : unknown

: unknown Win dows Server 2016 : 58 vulnerabilities: 0 critical, 58 important

: 58 vulnerabilities: 0 critical, 58 important Windows Server 2019 : 81 vulnerabilities: 1 critical, 80 important Remote Desktop Protocol Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-43582

: 81 vulnerabilities: 1 critical, 80 important Windows Server 2022: 70 vulnerabilities: 1 critical, 69 important same as Server 2019

70 vulnerabilities: 1 critical, 69 important

Windows Security Updates

Windows 10 version 22H2

Support Page: KB5044273

Updates and improvements:

Security updates.

All changes of the September 2024 optional updates. Highlights are: Fixed media playback issues.



Windows 11 version 22H2 and 23H2

Support Page: KB5044285

Updates and improvements:

Miscellaneous security improvements to internal OS functionality

Plus all changes of the September 2024 optional update. Highlights: Sign out is now available again when clicking on the profile icon in Start, Media controls may now show on the locks creen. Windows Share search box removed. Local files can be shared directly from search results.



Windows 11 version 24H2

Support page: KB5044284

Updates and improvements:

Fixed a Remote Desktop Gateway Service freeze.

Security Updates.

Plus changes of the September 2024 optional updates. Highlights include: Media controls on lock screen. Sign out option on Start. New Energy Recommendation to turn off HDR under Settings > Power & Battery > Energy recommendations. New popup that appears when device is running low on battery (20%). Share local files directly from search. New option to enable enhanced mouse pointer precision under Settings > Bluetooth & Devices > Mouse. Manage Copilot Pro subscriptions in Settings > Account.



Windows Security updates

2024-10 Cumulative Security Update for Internet Explorer (KB5044272)

2024-10 Security Update for Windows 11 for x64-based Systems (KB5046398)

2024-10 Security Update for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5046399)

2024-10 Security Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5046400)

2024-10 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5044273)

2024-10 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 (KB5044280)

2024-10 Cumulative Update for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5044281)

2024-10 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5044286)

Server

2024-10 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2008 (KB5044306)

2024-10 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2008 (KB5044320)

2024-10 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5044321)

2024-10 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5044356)

2024-10 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 (KB5044342)

2024-10 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5044343)

2024-10 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5044277)

2024-10 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5044293)

.NET

2024-10 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5043945)

2024-10 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5.1 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5043946)

2024-10 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.6.2 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows Server 2008 R2, and Windows Server 2008 (KB5043947)

2024-10 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5043948)

2024-10 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5044009)

2024-10 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5044010)

2024-10 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5.1 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5044011)

2024-10 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5044012)

2024-10 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5044017)

2024-10 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5044018)

2024-10 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows Server 2008 R2, and Windows Server 2008 (KB5044019)

2024-10 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5044024)

2024-10 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5044026)

2024-10 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5044027)

2024-10 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5.1, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5044085)

2024-10 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0, 3.5 SP1, 4.6.2 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5044086)

2024-10 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5.1, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5044095)

2024-10 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5044096)

2024-10 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5044097)

2024-10 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0, 3.5 SP1, 4.6.2 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5044098)

2024-10 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5044016)

2024-10 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5044020)

2024-10 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5044021)

2024-10 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5044022)

2024-10 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 11 (KB5044023)

2024-10 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64 (KB5044025)

2024-10 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system, version 23H2 for x64 (KB5044028)

2024-10 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5044029)

2024-10 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5044032)

2024-10 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5044033)

2024-10 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64 (KB5044035)

2024-10 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64 (KB5044087)

2024-10 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5044089)

2024-10 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5044090)

2024-10 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 (KB5044091)

2024-10 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5044092)

2024-10 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64 (KB5044099)

Servicing Stack Updates

2024-10 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64-based Systems (KB5044411)

2024-10 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2012 for x64-based Systems (KB5044413)

