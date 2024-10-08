Microsoft releases the October 2024 security updates for Windows
Microsoft has released the October 2024 cumulative updates for all supported versions of the Windows operating system. It is the last month that Windows 11, version 22H2 is receiving an update as support runs out for the operating system after today's releases.
This update overview provides system administrators and home users with actionable information about the released security updates. It includes information about the released updates, how certain versions of Windows are affected, and the known issues that Microsoft confirmed for each of the versions.
Microsoft Windows Security Updates: October 2024
You may download the following Excel spreadsheet to get a list of released updates. Click on the following link to download the archive to the local device: Windows Security Updates October 2024
Executive Summary
- Microsoft released a total of 117 security updates for various Microsoft products and 4 security updates from non-Microsoft issues (e.g. Chromium).
- Windows clients with issues are:
- Windows 10 version 21H2 and 22H2
- Windows 11 version 21H2 and 24H2
- Windows Server clients with issues:
- Windows Server 2008
- Windows Server 2022
- Windows 11, version 22H2, Home and Pro, have reached end of support. Microsoft will force upgrade devices to newer Windows versions.
Product overview
Each supported version of Windows and their critical vulnerabilities are listed below.
- Windows 10 version 22H2: 61 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 59 important, 1 moderate
- Remote Desktop Protocol Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-43582
- Windows 11 version 22H2: 66 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 64 important, 1 moderate
- same as Windows 10 version 22H2
- Windows 11 version 23H2: 66 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 64 important, 1 moderate
- same as Windows 10 version 22H2
- Windows 11 version 24H2: 67 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 65 important, 1 moderate
- same as Windows 10 version 22H2
Windows Server products
- Windows Server 2008 R2 (extended support only): 37 vulnerabilities: 0 critical, 37 important
- Windows Server 2012 R2 (extended support only): unknown
- Windows Server 2016: 58 vulnerabilities: 0 critical, 58 important
- Windows Server 2019: 81 vulnerabilities: 1 critical, 80 important
- Remote Desktop Protocol Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-43582
- Windows Server 2022: 70 vulnerabilities: 1 critical, 69 important
- same as Server 2019
Windows Security Updates
Windows 10 version 22H2
- Support Page: KB5044273
Updates and improvements:
- Security updates.
- All changes of the September 2024 optional updates. Highlights are:
- Fixed media playback issues.
Windows 11 version 22H2 and 23H2
- Support Page: KB5044285
Updates and improvements:
- Miscellaneous security improvements to internal OS functionality
- Plus all changes of the September 2024 optional update. Highlights:
- Sign out is now available again when clicking on the profile icon in Start,
- Media controls may now show on the locks creen.
- Windows Share search box removed.
- Local files can be shared directly from search results.
Windows 11 version 24H2
- Support page: KB5044284
Updates and improvements:
- Fixed a Remote Desktop Gateway Service freeze.
- Security Updates.
- Plus changes of the September 2024 optional updates. Highlights include:
- Media controls on lock screen.
- Sign out option on Start.
- New Energy Recommendation to turn off HDR under Settings > Power & Battery > Energy recommendations.
- New popup that appears when device is running low on battery (20%).
- Share local files directly from search.
- New option to enable enhanced mouse pointer precision under Settings > Bluetooth & Devices > Mouse.
- Manage Copilot Pro subscriptions in Settings > Account.
Windows Security updates
- 2024-10 Cumulative Security Update for Internet Explorer (KB5044272)
- 2024-10 Security Update for Windows 11 for x64-based Systems (KB5046398)
- 2024-10 Security Update for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5046399)
- 2024-10 Security Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5046400)
- 2024-10 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5044273)
- 2024-10 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 (KB5044280)
- 2024-10 Cumulative Update for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5044281)
- 2024-10 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5044286)
Server
- 2024-10 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2008 (KB5044306)
- 2024-10 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2008 (KB5044320)
- 2024-10 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5044321)
- 2024-10 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5044356)
- 2024-10 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 (KB5044342)
- 2024-10 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5044343)
- 2024-10 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5044277)
- 2024-10 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5044293)
.NET
- 2024-10 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5043945)
- 2024-10 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5.1 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5043946)
- 2024-10 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.6.2 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows Server 2008 R2, and Windows Server 2008 (KB5043947)
- 2024-10 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5043948)
- 2024-10 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5044009)
- 2024-10 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5044010)
- 2024-10 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5.1 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5044011)
- 2024-10 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5044012)
- 2024-10 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5044017)
- 2024-10 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5044018)
- 2024-10 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows Server 2008 R2, and Windows Server 2008 (KB5044019)
- 2024-10 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5044024)
- 2024-10 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5044026)
- 2024-10 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5044027)
- 2024-10 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5.1, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5044085)
- 2024-10 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0, 3.5 SP1, 4.6.2 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5044086)
- 2024-10 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5.1, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5044095)
- 2024-10 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5044096)
- 2024-10 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5044097)
- 2024-10 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0, 3.5 SP1, 4.6.2 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5044098)
- 2024-10 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5044016)
- 2024-10 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5044020)
- 2024-10 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5044021)
- 2024-10 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5044022)
- 2024-10 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 11 (KB5044023)
- 2024-10 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64 (KB5044025)
- 2024-10 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system, version 23H2 for x64 (KB5044028)
- 2024-10 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5044029)
- 2024-10 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5044032)
- 2024-10 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5044033)
- 2024-10 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64 (KB5044035)
- 2024-10 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64 (KB5044087)
- 2024-10 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5044089)
- 2024-10 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5044090)
- 2024-10 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 (KB5044091)
- 2024-10 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5044092)
- 2024-10 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64 (KB5044099)
Servicing Stack Updates
- 2024-10 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64-based Systems (KB5044411)
- 2024-10 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2012 for x64-based Systems (KB5044413)
Non-Security updates
- 2024-10 Dynamic Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5044616)
- 2024-10 Dynamic Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5045524)
- 2024-10 Dynamic Update for Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5044613)
- 2024-10 Dynamic Update for Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5045521)
- 2024-10 Dynamic Update for Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5044614)
- 2024-10 Dynamic Update for Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5045522)
- 2024-10 Dynamic Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2 Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5044615)
- 2024-10 Dynamic Update for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5045526)
- 2024-10 Dynamic Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2 (KB5045523)
- 2024-10 Dynamic Update for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5044618)
- 2024-10 Dynamic Update for Windows 11 (KB5044619)
- 2024-10 Dynamic Update for Windows 11 (KB5045527)
Known Issues
Windows 10 version 22H2
- (Fixed) Description: After installation of the update, users may be unable to change their account profile picture.
- Workaround: none available at the time.
- (Old) Description: After installation of the security update, issues with booting Linux may occur on dual-boot systems. Device may fail to boot Linux and throw the error "Verifying shim SBAT data failed: Security Policy Violation. Something has gone seriously wrong: SBAT self-check failed: Security Policy Violation".
- Workaround: Too long to mention here, but explained in depth on the Release Information site here.
Windows 11 version 22H2 and 23H2
- All Fixed
Windows 11 version 24H2
- (OLD) Players on ARM devices may not be able to play Roblox via the Microsoft Store.
- Workaround: download and play the title directly from the developer website.
Security advisories and updates
- ADV 990001 -- Latest Servicing Stack Updates
Microsoft Office Updates
You find Office update information here.
How to download and install the October 2024 security updates
Most unmanaged PCs running Windows 10 or 11 will be updated automatically in the coming days. This is handled by Windows Update, which is enabled by default on home systems.
Some users may prefer to install the updates quickly. This is done in the following way.
If you use Windows Updates, here is how it works:
- Select Start, type Windows Update and load the Windows Update item that is displayed.
- Select check for updates to run a manual check for updates.
Administrators may also download the update files from a Microsoft server to install them manually on systems.
Direct update downloads
Below are resource pages with direct download links, if you prefer to download the updates to install them manually.
Windows 10 version 22H2
- KB5044273 -- 2024-10 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 21H2
Windows 11 version 22H2
- KB5044285 -- 2024-10 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 22H2
- KB5044285 -- 2024-10 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 23H2
Windows 11 version 24H2
- KB5044284 -- 2024-10 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 24H2
