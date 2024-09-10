Microsoft releases the September 2024 security updates for Windows
Microsoft released security updates for all supported versions of its Windows operating system and other company products a moment ago. The updates are already available via Windows Updates and other update management systems.
Our overview is designed to help system administrators and home users make sense of the released updates. It acts as a one-page resource listing that links to relevant support articles on Microsoft's website.
It also summaries the published information. You learn about all confirmed issues, find out how specific client and server versions of Windows are affected, and get other handy information, including direct download links to the big patches.
We do include an Excel spreadsheet that you can download to get a list of the released security updates on top of that. In case you missed them, here is the link to last month's security updates overview.
Microsoft Windows Security Updates: September 2024
You may download the following Excel spreadsheet to get a list of released updates. Click on the following link to download the archive to the local device: Windows Security Updates September 2024
Executive Summary
- Microsoft released a total of 79 security updates for various Microsoft products and 12 security updates from non-Microsoft issues (e.g. Chromium).
- Windows clients with issues are: Windows 10, Windows 10 version 1607, Windows 11 version 21H2. 22H2, 23H2 and 24H2.
- Windows Server clients with issues: Windows Server 2008 and Windows Server 2016.
- Windows 11, version 22H2 will reach end of support next month for Home and Pro editions.
Product overview
Each supported version of Windows and their critical vulnerabilities are listed below.
- Windows 10 version 22H2: 29 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 27 important, and 1 moderate
- Windows Network Address Translation (NAT) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability - CVE-2024-38119
- Windows 11 version 22H2: 30 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 29 important
- same as Windows 10 version 22H2
- Windows 11 version 23H2: 30 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 29 important
- same as Windows 10 version 22H2
- Windows 11 version 24H2: 28 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 27 important
- same as Windows 10 version 22H2
Windows Server products
- Windows Server 2008 R2 (extended support only): 19 vulnerabilities: 0 critical, 19 important
- Windows Server 2012 R2 (extended support only): vulnerabilities: critical and important
- unknown
- Windows Server 2016: 37 vulnerabilities: 1 critical, 35 important, and 1 moderate
- Windows Network Address Translation (NAT) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability - CVE-2024-38119
- Windows Server 2019: 36 vulnerabilities: 1 critical, 34 important, and 1 moderate
- same as Server 2016
- Windows Server 2022: 37 vulnerabilities: 1 critical, 36 important
- same as Server 2016
Windows Security Updates
Windows 10 version 22H2
- Support Page: KB5043064
Updates and improvements:
- Security updates
- All non-security updates of the August 29, preview update.
Windows 11 version 22H2 and 23H2
- Support Page: KB5043076
Updates and improvements:
- Security updates.
- Updates from the August 27 preview update.
- [Windows Installer] When it repairs an application, the User Account Control (UAC) does not prompt for your credentials. After you install this update, the UAC will prompt for them. Because of this, you must update your automation scripts.
- New Features (rolling out)
- Share content to Android devices from Windows Share.
- Scan mode response improvements in Narrator.
- Dictate characters that you spell at a faster speed in Voice access.
- Other Screen Reader / Narrator improvements.
Windows 11 version 24H2
- Support page: KB5043080
Updates and improvements:
- Security improvements
Windows Security updates
- 2024-09 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5043083)
- 2024-09 Dynamic Cumulative Update for Windows 11 (KB5043067)
- 2024-09 Cumulative Update for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5042881)
- 2024-09 Dynamic Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5043064)
- 2024-09 Cumulative Security Update for Internet Explorer (KB5043049)
Server:
- 2024-09 Cumulative security Hotpatch for Azure Stack HCI, version 21H2 and Windows Server 2022 Datacenter: Azure Edition for x64-based Systems (KB5042880)
- 2024-09 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5043092)
- 2024-09 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5043129)
- 2024-09 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2008 (KB5043087)
- 2024-09 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2008 (KB5043135)
- 2024-09 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 (KB5043125)
- 2024-09 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5043138)
- 2024-09 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5043051)
- 2024-09 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5043050)
Servicing Stack Updates:
- 2024-09 Servicing Stack Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5043936)
- 2024-09 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2012 for x64-based Systems (KB5044412)
- 2024-09 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64-based Systems (KB5044410)
- 2024-09 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5043124)
Non-Security updates
- 2024-09 Update for Windows 11 Version 24H2 (KB5043939)
Known Issues
Windows 10 version 22H2
- (OLD) Description: After installation of the update, users may be unable to change their account profile picture.
- Workaround: none available at the time.
- (New) Description: After installation of the security update, issues with booting Linux may occur on dual-boot systems. Device may fail to boot Linux and throw the error "Verifying shim SBAT data failed: Security Policy Violation. Something has gone seriously wrong: SBAT self-check failed: Security Policy Violation".
- Workaround: Too long to mention here, but explained in depth on the Release Information site here.
Windows 11 version 22H2 and 23H2
- (New) Description: After installation of the security update, issues with booting Linux may occur on dual-boot systems. Device may fail to boot Linux and throw the error "Verifying shim SBAT data failed: Security Policy Violation. Something has gone seriously wrong: SBAT self-check failed: Security Policy Violation".
- Workaround: Too long to mention here, but explained in depth on the Release Information site here.
- (Fixed) Description: Enterprise customers may face issues when upgrading from a Windows Pro license to a valid Windows Enterprise subscription.
- Workaround: none, Microsoft is investigating.
Windows 11 version 24H2
- (OLD) Players on ARM devices may not be able to play Roblox via the Microsoft STore.
- Workaround: download and play the title directly from the developer website.
Security advisories and updates
- ADV 990001 -- Latest Servicing Stack Updates
Microsoft Office Updates
You find Office update information here.
How to download and install the September 2024 security updates
Security updates are installed automatically on non-managed Windows systems. On managed systems, it depends on the administrators configuration and system that is used to distribute the updates.
Updates are not installed in real time. Home users who want to protect their devices immediately may install the updates manually to speed things up.
This is done comfortably via Windows Update, or by downloading the updates manually from Microsoft's download site.
If you use Windows Updates, here is how it works:
- Select Start, type Windows Update and load the Windows Update item that is displayed.
- Select check for updates to run a manual check for updates.
Note: Make sure you have a recovery plan in place, e.g., by creating a system backup before you install the update. Windows update can and have failed in the past.
Direct update downloads
Below are resource pages with direct download links, if you prefer to download the updates to install them manually.
Windows 10 version 22H2
- KB5043064 -- 2024-9 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 21H2
Windows 11 version 22H2
- KB5043076 -- 2024-9 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 22H2
- KB5043076 -- 2024-9 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 23H2
Windows 11 version 24H2
- KB5043080 -- 2024-9 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 24H2
Additional resources
- September 2024 Security Updates release notes
- List of software updates for Microsoft products
- List of the latest Windows Updates and Services Packs
- Security Updates Guide
- Microsoft Update Catalog site
- Our in-depth Windows update guide
- How to install optional updates on Windows 10
- Windows 11 Update History
- Windows 10 Update History
