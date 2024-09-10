Microsoft releases the September 2024 security updates for Windows

Microsoft released security updates for all supported versions of its Windows operating system and other company products a moment ago. The updates are already available via Windows Updates and other update management systems.

Our overview is designed to help system administrators and home users make sense of the released updates. It acts as a one-page resource listing that links to relevant support articles on Microsoft's website.

It also summaries the published information. You learn about all confirmed issues, find out how specific client and server versions of Windows are affected, and get other handy information, including direct download links to the big patches.

We do include an Excel spreadsheet that you can download to get a list of the released security updates on top of that. In case you missed them, here is the link to last month's security updates overview.

Microsoft Windows Security Updates: September 2024

You may download the following Excel spreadsheet to get a list of released updates. Click on the following link to download the archive to the local device: Windows Security Updates September 2024

Executive Summary

Microsoft released a total of 79 security updates for various Microsoft products and 12 security updates from non-Microsoft issues (e.g. Chromium).

Windows clients with issues are: Windows 10, Windows 10 version 1607, Windows 11 version 21H2. 22H2, 23H2 and 24H2.

Windows Server clients with issues: Windows Server 2008 and Windows Server 2016.

Windows 11, version 22H2 will reach end of support next month for Home and Pro editions.

Product overview

Each supported version of Windows and their critical vulnerabilities are listed below.

Windows 10 version 22H2: 29 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 27 important, and 1 moderate Windows Network Address Translation (NAT) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability - CVE-2024-38119

29 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 27 important, and 1 moderate Windows 11 version 22H2 : 30 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 29 important same as Windows 10 version 22H2

: 30 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 29 important Windows 11 version 23H2 : 30 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 29 important same as Windows 10 version 22H2

: 30 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 29 important Windows 11 version 24H2 : 28 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 27 important same as Windows 10 version 22H2

: 28 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 27 important

Windows Server products

Windows Server 2008 R2 (extended support only): 19 vulnerabilities: 0 critical, 19 important

19 vulnerabilities: 0 critical, 19 important Windows Server 2012 R2 (extended support only) : vulnerabilities: critical and important unknown

: vulnerabilities: critical and important Win dows Server 2016 : 37 vulnerabilities: 1 critical, 35 important, and 1 moderate Windows Network Address Translation (NAT) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability - CVE-2024-38119

: 37 vulnerabilities: 1 critical, 35 important, and 1 moderate Windows Server 2019 : 36 vulnerabilities: 1 critical, 34 important, and 1 moderate same as Server 2016

: 36 vulnerabilities: 1 critical, 34 important, and 1 moderate Windows Server 2022: 37 vulnerabilities: 1 critical, 36 important same as Server 2016

37 vulnerabilities: 1 critical, 36 important

Windows Security Updates

Windows 10 version 22H2

Support Page: KB5043064

Updates and improvements:

Security updates

All non-security updates of the August 29, preview update.

Windows 11 version 22H2 and 23H2

Support Page: KB5043076

Updates and improvements:

Security updates.

Updates from the August 27 preview update.

[Windows Installer] When it repairs an application, the User Account Control (UAC) does not prompt for your credentials. After you install this update, the UAC will prompt for them. Because of this, you must update your automation scripts.

New Features (rolling out) Share content to Android devices from Windows Share. Scan mode response improvements in Narrator. Dictate characters that you spell at a faster speed in Voice access. Other Screen Reader / Narrator improvements.



Windows 11 version 24H2

Support page: KB5043080

Updates and improvements:

Security improvements

Windows Security updates

2024-09 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5043083)

2024-09 Dynamic Cumulative Update for Windows 11 (KB5043067)

2024-09 Cumulative Update for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5042881)

2024-09 Dynamic Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5043064)

2024-09 Cumulative Security Update for Internet Explorer (KB5043049)

Server:

2024-09 Cumulative security Hotpatch for Azure Stack HCI, version 21H2 and Windows Server 2022 Datacenter: Azure Edition for x64-based Systems (KB5042880)

2024-09 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5043092)

2024-09 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5043129)

2024-09 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2008 (KB5043087)

2024-09 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2008 (KB5043135)

2024-09 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 (KB5043125)

2024-09 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5043138)

2024-09 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5043051)

2024-09 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5043050)

Servicing Stack Updates:

2024-09 Servicing Stack Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5043936)

2024-09 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2012 for x64-based Systems (KB5044412)

2024-09 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64-based Systems (KB5044410)

2024-09 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5043124)

Non-Security updates

2024-09 Update for Windows 11 Version 24H2 (KB5043939)

