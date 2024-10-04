iOS 18.0.1 fixes iPhone touch screen problems and performance issues

Apple has released the iOS 18.0.1 update to fix multiple issues on iPhones. Nope, it does not come with Apple Intelligence.

iOS 18.0.1 improves iPhone 16 touch responsiveness

Apple has acknowledged a touch screen issue that was affecting iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models. The bug in question occurred during certain circumstances, i.e. missed taps or scrolling gestures. The issue has been resolved in the iOS 18.0.1 update, but some users say that their device still has some touch screen issues.

The latest version of iOS also patches a freezing issue that impacted the Camera app when recording macro mode video on the Ultra Wide camera in 4K with HDR turned off. Apple Watch users may be pleased to know that the bug which made Messages quit unexpectedly when replying to a message with a shared Apple Watch face has been fixed. This problem has also been patched in macOS Sequoia 15.0.1.

Apple also released the macOS Sequoia 15.0.1 update, it improves the compatibility with third-party security software. Users say that the update fixes a firewall issue which caused drops in internet connectivity.

iOS 18.0.1 and iPadOS 18.0.1 ship with two security fixes. One of those issues was related to the Passwords app, it allowed VoiceOver to read aloud a user's saved passwords. Wait, what? Anyway, this weird bug has been fixed. The other issue that the update fixes affected Messages, specifically when Audio messages are used. It may start capturing a few seconds of audio before the microphone indicator is activated.

Is your iPhone running slow? iOS 18.0.1 could fix that

Apple says that it has fixed a performance issue that impacted some iPhone models. This is perhaps the most important change in iOS 18.0.1. The Cupertino company says that the issues were caused by a memory allocation problem. That is interesting. Many users who have an iPhone 16 have reported that their device was laggy.

But, what about previous gen models? I've seen very few videos that talk about how iOS 18 performs on older devices. So it's not surprising that performance issues go under the radar, as websites and reviewers tend to focus on the latest trends, such as the iPhone 16.

Recently, I spoke to some friends who have iPhones and discussed their experience with iOS 18 and whether they liked the new features in it. Most of them have an older model such as the iPhone 13 or 14 or 15 Pro. It seems fine for the most part, but one of my friends mentioned that his buddy was experiencing severe lags on his iPhone 13. He tested the device and told me that apps were lagging, and scrolling was jittery. The phone in question had a 94% battery health, it was not warm to the touch, so it could not have been throttling due to overheating. Another friend reported similar problems on an iPhone 12. Is this Batterygate 2.0? I mean, it's kind of rare for Apple to admit that there was a performance issue that affected iPhones.

I have had no lags or similar issues with iOS 18 on my iPhone 13, so I was rather surprised by these complaints. But, after reading the iOS 18.0.1 change log, I'm beginning to wonder if there are more such cases. In my experience, iOS 18 does have some bugs here and there, such as the keyboard adding spaces when trying to move the cursor, incorrect notification badge count in some apps, etc. The battery life does seem worse compared to iOS 17, which is strange since my iPhone has 95% battery health after about 18 months of usage.

So, when are the AI features coming? Apple Intelligence is being advertised everywhere, but the next big AI is not even available on the stable version. Apple says that it will introduce the AI features in the U.S. this month, followed by the U.K., Canada, Australia, New Zealand before the end of the year. It's so weird to see the ads to hype up Apple Intelligence, but it's a marketing ploy to sell the iPhone 16 series. It's unethical, but what can we do about it?

Have you faced lags and performance issues on your iPhone after installing iOS 18?

