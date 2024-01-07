Apple is sending Batterygate settlement payments to iPhone users in the U.S

Apple is sending Batterygate settlement payments to iPhone users in the U.S
Ashwin
Jan 7, 2024
Apple
|
0

Did Apple send $92.17 to your bank account? It's not a random gift out of generosity, the company is sending the settlement payments to iPhone users who had filed for a Batterygate class action claim.

Apple starts sending Batterygate settlement payments

For those who are unaware, some iPhone users filed a lawsuit in 2017 with the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. They had accused Apple of deliberately slowing old iPhone models, when new models were launched. Several other users joined in what became a class action lawsuit against the Cupertino company.

The plaintiffs who filed the lawsuit had said that Apple had degraded the performance of their devices, without obtaining their consent to do so, and that the company had not given them an option to use their iPhones normally. This led to the Batterygate moniker being associated with the case.

As MacRumors reports, Apple had introduced a power management system in iOS 10.2.1 and iOS 11.2, to throttle the maximum performance of some iPhone models. It had done so to prevent the devices from shutting down unexpectedly. The affected devices were as follows: iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, SE, and the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. The problem is, neither of these iOS updates had mentioned that the performance of the devices would be affected after installing the software.

While the company did not deny that older devices can become slower in terms of performance, Apple had argued that it had implemented the power management feature to deliver the best performance, and prolong the life of older iPhones with degraded Lithum-ion batteries, especially in cold conditions. The plaintiffs, class action members and other users found these explanations unsatisfactory. Apple apologized for the lack of transparency about the issue, and offered a temporary discount for iPhone battery replacements in 2018.

A website dedicated to the class action lawsuit has more details about the case and the settlement. It also mentions that the settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing by Apple. Instead, the company had agreed to the settlement to avoid burdensome and costly litigation.

The settlement payments are being issued to users in the U.S. who had submitted a claim before the deadline, which was in October 2020. So if you had an eligible device (mentioned above), and had filed a claim before the deadline, you would get the $92.17 in your bank account. If you didn't submit a claim, you will not get the settlement payment. If you had multiple phones that were affected by the issue and filed claims for each, you should receive a settlement for each of those devices.

Apple starts sending Batterygate settlement payments

(image courtesy: reddit)

A few people who had filed a claim say they didn't get the money. One user mentions that they had chosen a mailed check for their claim, so they would likely get it via post. You may want to check your email inbox to see if you have a claim confirmation email from the following email address: "Confirmation@smartphoneperformancesettlement.com", with the subject "Claim completed for the Smartphone Performance Settlement. The email would mention the routing method that you chose when you filed the claim.

Did you get the payment settlement from Apple?

Summary
Apple is sending Batterygate settlement payments to iPhone users in the U.S
Article Name
Apple is sending Batterygate settlement payments to iPhone users in the U.S
Description
Apple begins sending Batterygate settlement payments to iPhone users.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

More details emerge about the Justice Department's sweeping antitrust case against Apple

More details emerge about the Justice Department's sweeping antitrust case against Apple
iOS 17.3 Beta 2 is reportedly causing some iPhones to boot loop

iOS 17.3 Beta 2 is reportedly causing some iPhones to boot loop
Apple faces tough challenges against antitrust regulators in the U.S. and EU

Apple faces tough challenges against antitrust regulators in the U.S. and EU
iOS 17.2.1 is reportedly causing connectivity issues for some users

iOS 17.2.1 is reportedly causing connectivity issues for some users
Kaspersky researchers say that hackers exploited undocumented hardware feature to breach iPhones

Kaspersky researchers say that hackers exploited undocumented hardware feature to breach iPhones
Apple wants Mac to become a gaming platform, but it needs more games to succeed

Apple wants Mac to become a gaming paradise, but it needs more games to succeed

Tutorials & Tips

How to use Personal Voice on iOS 17

How to send GIFs on iPhone: Two different ways

How to factory reset iPhone: Step by step guide

iPhone voicemail not working: How to fix it


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2024 - All rights reserved