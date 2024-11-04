Undetectable Humanizer: Lifetime Subscription
Transform AI-Generated Text into Human-Like, High-Ranking Content & Bypass Even the Most Sophisticated AI Detectors
Get 95% Deal

Today marks the end of Microsoft Paint 3D - but not for everyone

Martin Brinkmann
Nov 4, 2024
Windows 10, Windows 11 News
|
1

If you have been using Windows PCs for at least a decade, you may remember a time when Microsoft started to push creativity. This culminated in the release of the Windows 10 Creators Update and also several apps designed for creators.

One of them was Microsoft Paint 3D. The app set out to do the unthinkable: replace the old grandpa of image editing apps on Windows. Microsoft Paint was a bare bones app at the time. It supported few image types and editing options.

That did not keep users from creating astonishing works of art using the editor. It also had a dedicated fanbase.

Microsoft Paint 3D was designed to support 2D and 3D image creation. Most users would probably not have minded that, if Microsoft did not revamp the entire interface of the application as well.

There were noticeable differences. Paint 3D was optimized for touch input; it featured large icons and controls..

Microsoft is removing Paint 3D from the Microsoft Store

Paint 3D Interface

When Microsoft realized that Paint 3D would never be as popular as Paint, it reversed course. It erased Microsoft Paint from the list of deprecated apps and services and put Microsoft Paint 3D on it instead.

The company stopped installing Paint 3D and the equally disliked 3D Viewer from new Windows installations in 2021.

Microsoft announced in early 2024 that it would remove the app from the Store on November 4th, 2024. Back then, Microsoft wrote: "Paint 3D is deprecated and will be removed from the Microsoft Store on November 4, 2024. To view and edit 2D images, you can use Paint or Photos. For viewing 3D content, you can use 3D Viewer".

Today is that day. If you are reading this on November 4th, you may have a few hours left to download Paint 3D to your Windows machine.

While Paint 3D is being erased from the Microsoft Store, it is not touched if installed on user devices. If you have installed the app, it will remain accessible.

Note: Microsoft does not offer any kind of support for the app. There won't be updates or new features. Over time, there is a chance of security issues and non-security bugs.

Microsoft recommends to use the classic Paint app (or Photos) for image editing on Windows and 3D Viewer for viewing 3D models .

Microsoft Paint is getting updates

Microsoft has updated several classic Windows apps in the past couple of years. Paint received several updates that added more tools and options. Notable are a background removal tool, dark mode support, and several AI-features.

The makeover is subtle, as Microsoft was careful this time to keep the essence of the application untouched.

What is your take on Paint 3D's removal from the Store? Should Microsoft keep the app around? Feel free to leave a comment down below.

Summary
Today marks the end of Microsoft Paint 3D - but not for everyone
Article Name
Today marks the end of Microsoft Paint 3D - but not for everyone
Description
Microsoft is removing Paint 3D from the Microsoft Store. Some users may continue using it though.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Windows 10: Microsoft reveals ESU price tag for home users and a big catch
Windows 10 Start Menu will soon display ads for Microsoft 365

Windows 10: issue prevents certain apps from launching from non-admin accounts
Windows 10 Start Menu will soon display ads for Microsoft 365

Windows 10 Support ends in exactly 1 year - here are your options
Windows 10 Start Menu will soon display ads for Microsoft 365

Windows 10 Start Menu will soon display ads for Microsoft 365
Unified Microsoft Teams app

Teams: Microsoft launches unified app for everyone to end two-version-chaos

Windows: latest security update is causing huge issues for some users

Tutorials & Tips

How to Capture Screenshots on Windows 10 and 11

Quick Ways to Open Device Manager in Windows 11

How To Move the Taskbar to the Top or Side on Windows 11?

Windows 11 Update Stuck: Fixed For Good


Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. eWaste11 said on November 5, 2024 at 12:22 am
    Reply

    It’s unlikely that anyone I know used it. Even in my 3000 user environment. The UI/UX was made for touch only and it had no familiarly to Paint. With the new Paint in Windows 11, they did it correctly.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2024 - All rights reserved