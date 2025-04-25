Google announces extended repair program for Pixel 7a

Google announces extended repair program for Pixel 7a
Agencies Ghacks
Apr 25, 2025
Google
|
0

Google has confirmed that certain models of the Pixel 7a are affected by a battery issue. A support page on the company's website mentions that battery swelling could happen on some devices.

Users are advised to check for visible swelling of the device, particularly on the back cover. A swollen battery could push the cover and create gaps along the edges of the phone. Another symptom of a swollen battery is the battery draining significantly faster than usual, and phones that fail to charge. You should stop using the phone immediately if the device appears to be swollen, and take it to a service center.

After hearing reports from users, Google began investigating the problem, and has not only acknowledged the problem, but has also announced an extended repair program for Pixel 7a. Affected users are eligible to receive one free battery replacement, but there are some conditions. The devices will be examined physically by a technician before starting the repair, this is to ensure that the phone does not exhibit other forms of damage, like liquid damage, exposure to sharp objects, or excessive force. If your phone has been damaged in such a manner, it may not qualify for a free battery replacement. Google says that phones that are out of warranty, and have a broken display or cover glass may incur a fee to repair the device, but users will be informed about this and can choose to decline the service if they prefer to. You can check the registration page to find out if your device is eligible for a free battery replacement.

The repair options are not available everywhere, it is only available in the United States, India, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and Singapore. Pixel 7a users from the U.S. and India can choose between a mail-in repair, or a walk-in service center, while users in other regions have only one choice, to take it to a service center to be fixed. Additionally, users outside the U.S. and India may receive financial compensation of up to $200, converted to their local currency, for their troubles. Or, they may choose a $300 discount code towards purchasing another Pixel Phone on the Google Store.

As Android Central notes, this is not the first time Google has had to address similar concerns with its Pixel line. Notably, the company previously issued an extended warranty for the Pixel 4 XL due to power-related issues and took proactive steps in response to screen problems found in the Pixel 8, where users reported vertical lines and color anomalies.

Advertisement

Related content

OpenAI is interested in buying Chrome from Google

OpenAI is interested in buying Chrome from Google
Google Gemini Live video and screen sharing features are now free for all Android users

Google Gemini Live video and screen sharing features are now free for all Android users
Google brings its AI-powered search generative experience to India and Japan

Google is ending support for country-code Google domains like google.fr or google.co.uk
Google raises Android's minimum storage requirement to 32GB

Google raises Android's minimum storage requirement to 32GB
Google Docs introduces audio overviews to help users correct writing mistakes

Google Docs introduces Audio Overviews to help users correct writing mistakes
Google Messages introduces 'Unsubscribe' button to combat spam

Google Messages introduces 'Unsubscribe' button to combat spam

Tutorials & Tips

MusicLM: Google Music AI is here to change the music industry

What is Chrome Refresh 2023 and how to use it

How to indent on Google Docs

How to add music to Google Slides


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved