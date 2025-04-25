Google announces extended repair program for Pixel 7a

Google has confirmed that certain models of the Pixel 7a are affected by a battery issue. A support page on the company's website mentions that battery swelling could happen on some devices.

Users are advised to check for visible swelling of the device, particularly on the back cover. A swollen battery could push the cover and create gaps along the edges of the phone. Another symptom of a swollen battery is the battery draining significantly faster than usual, and phones that fail to charge. You should stop using the phone immediately if the device appears to be swollen, and take it to a service center.

After hearing reports from users, Google began investigating the problem, and has not only acknowledged the problem, but has also announced an extended repair program for Pixel 7a. Affected users are eligible to receive one free battery replacement, but there are some conditions. The devices will be examined physically by a technician before starting the repair, this is to ensure that the phone does not exhibit other forms of damage, like liquid damage, exposure to sharp objects, or excessive force. If your phone has been damaged in such a manner, it may not qualify for a free battery replacement. Google says that phones that are out of warranty, and have a broken display or cover glass may incur a fee to repair the device, but users will be informed about this and can choose to decline the service if they prefer to. You can check the registration page to find out if your device is eligible for a free battery replacement.

The repair options are not available everywhere, it is only available in the United States, India, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and Singapore. Pixel 7a users from the U.S. and India can choose between a mail-in repair, or a walk-in service center, while users in other regions have only one choice, to take it to a service center to be fixed. Additionally, users outside the U.S. and India may receive financial compensation of up to $200, converted to their local currency, for their troubles. Or, they may choose a $300 discount code towards purchasing another Pixel Phone on the Google Store.

As Android Central notes, this is not the first time Google has had to address similar concerns with its Pixel line. Notably, the company previously issued an extended warranty for the Pixel 4 XL due to power-related issues and took proactive steps in response to screen problems found in the Pixel 8, where users reported vertical lines and color anomalies.

