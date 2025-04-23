Bethesda announces The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered for PC and consoles

Bethesda announces The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered for PC and consoles
Apr 23, 2025
It's finally here. Bethesda Game Studios has announced the launch of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.

The highly-anticipated remake of the classic RPG from 2006 was developed by Singapore-based game developer, Virtuos Studios, which has gained popularity for co-developing remakes such as
Age of Mythology: Retold, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

Interestingly, the developers opted to use the Unreal Engine 5 to render the graphics in Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered. Gamers can explore the world of Tamriel with enhanced visuals, improved lighting, new character models, landscapes, new animations, additional voiced lines for NPCs, redesigned interface, new menus, etc.

Naturally, such graphical enhancements come at a cost. Here are the minimum system requirements that your PC will need to run the game.

  • A 64-bit processor and operating system
  • Windows 10 version 21H1 (10.0.19043)
  • AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K CPU
  • 16 GB RAM
  • AMD Radeon RX 5700, NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti GPU
  • DirectX 12
  • 125 GB of SSD storage

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is available in two editions: a Standard Edition which is priced at $50 and contains all the story expansions, and a Deluxe Edition at $60 that includes some additional content, some cosmetic. Oblivion Remastered is currently available on PC on Steam and Microsoft Store, the Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

While fans of the game have been celebrating the return to Cyrodiil, not everyone seems to be pleased with The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered. Many users have observed that the performance of the game is rather poor even on mid and high-end graphics cards, with several players have pointed the finger of blame at Unreal Engine 5 as the reason why the game is unoptimized.

Comments

  1. Allwynd said on April 23, 2025 at 2:14 pm
    Reply

    I kinda wish they did a Morrowind Remastered as well. It’s my favorite game in the series.

