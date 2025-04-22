Bethesda teases Oblivion Remaster, to be officially revealed today

Bethesda teases Oblivion Remaster, to be officially revealed today
Bethesda has hinted at the long-awaited remaster of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion. The Microsoft-owned studio has scheduled an official announcement slated for April 22, 2025.

The tease comes after Bethesda shared an image on social media featuring a close-up of a warrior's eye, and the Roman numeral "IV," which has hyped up the excitement among fans of the acclaimed RPG franchise.

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion was launched in 2006 for PC and Xbox 360, followed by a PlayStation 3 version in 2007. The existence of a remaster of the game has been speculated for a while. Details about a new version first emerged on a leaked list of projects from ZeniMax Media during the high-profile Microsoft vs. FTC court hearings, but details related to it have been spare. Recently, some fans spotted screenshots and logos associated with the remaster on Virtuos’s website, a support studio which has reportedly been working on the development of the game.

According to the leaked information, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is expected to launch across multiple platforms, including Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5. As an Xbox first-party title, it will also be available through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox PC Game Pass at launch.

This potential remaster arrives at a time when nostalgia for classic titles is peaking, especially within the expansive Elder Scrolls universe. Gamers can look forward to enhanced visuals and gameplay improvements that modern technology can offer, aiming to breathe new life into a game that many consider a classic.

Bethesda will announce the Oblivion Remaster on April 22, 2025, at 11am ET/8am PT / 4pm BST on YouTube, and Twitch. As details continue to emerge, excitement builds within the gaming community, even the modders of the Skyblivion project said they were eager to see the remaster.

