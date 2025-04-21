DOOM: The Dark Ages gets a new trailer

Apr 21, 2025
A new trailer for DOOM: The Dark Ages dropped on Sunday, in an unexpected manner. The video debuted during WWE's WrestleMania 41.

DOOM: The Dark Ages is developed by id Software and published by Bethesda Softworks, the action-packed, first-person shooter serves as a prequel to the acclaimed DOOM (2016), and promises to delve deeper into its dark narrative and gruesome combat than previous entries in the franchise.

Fans of the franchise were treated to the game’s unsettling storyline, featuring the Doom Slayer's struggle against the Makyrs, terrifying demons, and the war between the Night Sentinels and Hell. Viewers also had a taste of the gameplay mechanics that were highlighted in the thrilling new trailer for the highly anticipated title.

The trailer, which is available on YouTube, shows glimpses of the brutal combat system, which combines rapid gunfire, parries, and melee attacks, enhanced by a selection of medieval-themed weaponry. Among the exciting new tools is the Saw Shield, which players can use to parry attacks and shred demons to pieces. The gameplay montage culminated in an epic battle against a towering, cybernetic demon, echoing Lovecraftian themes that fans may recognize.

Mocking the typical constraints of storytelling in first-person shooters, DOOM: The Dark Ages aims to offer the most extensive narrative focus in the series. This is also why the game will not have a multiplayer mode, because the developers felt focusing on it may ruin the single player campaign experience.

DOOM: The Dark Ages is set to launch on May 15, 2025, across Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. With its combination of stunning graphics and a gloriously heavy metal art style, the game has already become one of this year’s most anticipated releases in both the gaming community and among critics alike. Those eager to return to the carnage can expect more information and updates leading up to its launch.

DOOM (2016) has also been released on GOG, though the DRM-Free version does not come with Snapmap or support multiplayer.

Source: Windows Central

