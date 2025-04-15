Star Wars Zero Company promises tactical gameplay inspired by XCOM

Bit Reactor's highly anticipated Star Wars game is called Star Wars Zero Company. This has been officially confirmed by Electronic Arts, which has put up an official page for the game on its website.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not much is known about the game at the moment, but it will be revealed this weekend during the Star Wars Celebration in Japan. But, that hasn't dampened the hopes of fans who are buzzing about the news already. That's to be expected, PC Gamer reports, because many members of Bit Reactor are former Firaxis developers, including co-founder and CEO Greg Foertsch, and lead animator Hector Antunez, who had previously worked on the cult-classic turn-based tactics franchise, XCOM.

Foertsch has previously emphasized his commitment to evolving the tactical strategy genre, stating in a 2024 interview that it "has the most room of any genre to grow." This vision underpins Bit Reactor's efforts, potentially positioning "Star Wars Zero Company" as a significant title within the Star Wars gaming universe.

Leaked promotional images from March hinted at a dark and gritty aesthetic, in line with recent trends in the Star Wars franchise. Players can expect to encounter familiar characters such as a clone trooper and a Mandalorian, lightsaber wielding characters, Androids, and other new faces. It does raise questions about the game's narrative focus. While some critiques suggest the character design may lean towards predictability, others are particularly keen to see how the gameplay mechanics will unfold, especially with a team steeped in XCOM expertise.

The game promises to deliver a blend of strategic combat, with elements that resonate with hardcore fans of the franchise. As excitement builds ahead of this exclusive reveal at Star Wars Celebration, the gaming community eagerly anticipates whether Star Wars Zero Company will carve out its own niche or simply tread familiar territory.

Many XCOM fans are excited at the prospect of playing a Star Wars game, especially one that focuses on single player, and not something that follows the trend of battle royal or extraction shooters that are flooding the market. It’s still early days, and while some skeptics remain, many are hopeful that this new title will leverage the rich lore and engaging gameplay mechanics the Star Wars universe is known for.

Star Wars Zero Company will be available on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Keep an eye on the celebration panel for more insights into what could become a defining entry in the franchise.

Advertisement