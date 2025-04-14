Bungie reveals gameplay for Marathon, its first new game since Destiny 2

Bungie reveals gameplay for Marathon, its first new game since Destiny 2
Agencies Ghacks
Apr 14, 2025
Games
In an exciting reveal for fans of first-person shooters, Bungie has released a gameplay trailer for its upcoming title, Marathon. This game will be the studio's first title after it was acquired by Sony in 2022, and is also the first game it has developed since Destiny 2, which was released in 2017.

This new entry is not just a sequel; it serves as a reimagining of the original Marathon trilogy, which debuted in the 1990s. The announcement, made during a recent showcase, comes after the developers engaged players through an alternate reality game (ARG), teasing them with snippets of music and character art leading up to the reveal.

Marathon is defined as an 'extraction shooter,' a genre that emphasizes teamwork and survival as players seek to collect valuable items and escape from enemies. The trailer for the game shows gameplay featuring teams of three players called Runners, battling against one another, utilizing a variety of advanced weapons and unique abilities. Players can choose from six types of Runner to play as. So far, four Runners have been officially revealed: Locus, Blackbird, Glitch, and Void.

The game is set to launch on September 23, 2025, and will be available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. For players eager to dive into the action sooner, there is an upcoming closed alpha test scheduled for April 23, but this play test will be limited to participants from North America.

Bungie's acquisition by Sony in 2022 positioned the studio alongside PlayStation Studios, yet it continues to operate as a multiplatform developer. This balancing act may be crucial for Bungie, which has faced significant layoffs in recent years. As Marathon approaches, the stakes are high for the studio, both to reclaim its former glory and to solidify its future in a competitive industry.

Source: Windows Central

