Sony increases PlayStation 5 price in Europe, Australia and New Zealand

Sony has announced a price increase for the PlayStation 5 console in some Countries for a second time in 3 years. According to an official announcement on its blog, Sony says that it made the decision to raise the recommended retail pricing (RRP) of the PlayStation 5 in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Australia and New Zealand, due to a challenging economic environment, including high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates.

Sony launched the PS5 disc drive version at €499.99 in Europe, £449.99 in the U.K., $499 in the U.S., AUD $749.95 in Australia, and NZD $819.95 in New Zealand. The PS5 Digital Edition launched for €399.99, £359.99, $399, AUD $599.95 and NZD $649.95.

The Japanese company hiked the RRP of its current consoles for the first time in August 2022 by about €50/£30/AUD $50. This meant that until now the PS5 carried a price tag of €549.99, £479.99, and AUD $799.95, while the digital-only version's price was €449.99, £389.99, and AUD $649.95.

The new RRPs of the PlayStation 5 are as follows - effective from April 14, 2025

Europe - PS5 Digital Edition – €499.99

UK - PS5 Digital Edition – £429.99

Australia - Standard PS5 – AUD $829.95, PS5 Digital Edition – AUD $749.95

New Zealand - Standard PS5 – NZD $949.95, PS5 Digital Edition – NZD $859.95

The price of the PS5 standard edition with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive has not been changed in Europe and the United Kingdom. However, Sony's latest announcement means that the PS5 Digital Edition is now a whopping €100/€70/AUD $150 / NZD $210 higher than the launch price in these regions. Oddly, this also means that the Standard PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive, and the PS5 Digital Edition cost the same in Europe.

On the bright side, Sony has announced a price cut for the PS5 disc drive, the new RRPs are €79.99/ £69.99/AUD $124.95 and NZD $139.95.

Interestingly, Sony has not increased the PlayStation 5 prices in the United States, despite recent concerns surrounding the import tariffs. Sony has also confirmed that the PS5 Pro RRPs remain unchanged. Consoles are becoming more expensive, the Nintendo Switch 2 handheld has been priced at $449.

