Sony increases PlayStation 5 price in Europe, Australia and New Zealand

Sony increases PlayStation 5 price in Europe, Australia and New Zealand
Agencies Ghacks
Apr 14, 2025
Updated • Apr 14, 2025
Games
|
3

Sony has announced a price increase for the PlayStation 5 console in some Countries for a second time in 3 years. According to an official announcement on its blog, Sony says that it made the decision to raise the recommended retail pricing (RRP) of the PlayStation 5 in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Australia and New Zealand, due to a challenging economic environment, including high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates.

Sony launched the PS5 disc drive version at €499.99 in Europe, £449.99 in the U.K., $499 in the U.S., AUD $749.95 in Australia, and NZD $819.95 in New Zealand. The PS5 Digital Edition launched for €399.99, £359.99, $399, AUD $599.95 and NZD $649.95.

The Japanese company hiked the RRP of its current consoles for the first time in August 2022 by about €50/£30/AUD $50. This meant that until now the PS5 carried a price tag of €549.99, £479.99, and AUD $799.95, while the digital-only version's price was €449.99, £389.99, and AUD $649.95.

The new RRPs of the PlayStation 5 are as follows - effective from April 14, 2025

Europe - PS5 Digital Edition – €499.99

UK - PS5 Digital Edition – £429.99

Australia - Standard PS5 – AUD $829.95, PS5 Digital Edition – AUD $749.95

New Zealand - Standard PS5 – NZD $949.95, PS5 Digital Edition – NZD $859.95

The price of the PS5 standard edition with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive has not been changed in Europe and the United Kingdom. However, Sony's latest announcement means that the PS5 Digital Edition is now a whopping €100/€70/AUD $150 / NZD $210 higher than the launch price in these regions. Oddly, this also means that the Standard PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive, and the PS5 Digital Edition cost the same in Europe.

On the bright side, Sony has announced a price cut for the PS5 disc drive, the new RRPs are €79.99/ £69.99/AUD $124.95 and NZD $139.95.

Interestingly, Sony has not increased the PlayStation 5 prices in the United States, despite recent concerns surrounding the import tariffs. Sony has also confirmed that the PS5 Pro RRPs remain unchanged.  Consoles are becoming more expensive, the Nintendo Switch 2 handheld has been priced at $449.

Advertisement

Related content

Bungie reveals gameplay for Marathon, its first new game since Destiny 2

Bungie reveals gameplay for Marathon, its first new game since Destiny 2
Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition gets 5 new civilizations in The Three Kingdoms DLC

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition gets 5 new civilizations in The Three Kingdoms DLC
Diablo 4 roadmap confirms keyboard and mouse support for consoles

Diablo 4 roadmap confirms keyboard and mouse support for consoles
Nintendo delays Switch 2 pre-orders in the U.S. due to Tariff concerns

Nintendo delays Switch 2 pre-orders in the U.S. due to tariff concerns
Nintendo Switch 2 games will cost $80 for digital versions

Nintendo Switch 2 games will cost $80 for digital versions
Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5 starting at $449

Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5 starting at $449

Tutorials & Tips

The only Starfield performance optimization guide you need

What is Roblox error 262: "There was a problem sending data"

How to fix the Fortnite "Failed to Download Supervised Settings" error

How to play Roblox on Oculus Quest 2: Guide


Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

  1. efromme said on April 14, 2025 at 2:04 pm
    Reply

    Imagine all the books one could buy for that money. Yeah BOOKS!

  2. PS-Triple said on April 14, 2025 at 12:51 pm
    Reply

    Why sell your console and games at a cheaper price while Nintendo increasing their prices and gets away with it, right?

  3. Bobo said on April 14, 2025 at 12:04 pm
    Reply

    “due to a challenging economic environment, including high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates.” WHAT??? No Covid-19, the war in Ukraine, the alarming rise of islamophobia and the drought in coffee-fields??????? Sony, I am disappointed. You’re just greedy, and not even good at it. Lucky for you, 99.9999999% of all the people have LOTS of extra money so your newly priced consoles will fly off the shelves.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved