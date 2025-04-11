Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition gets 5 new civilizations in The Three Kingdoms DLC

Xbox Game Studios and World's Edge have announced a new expansion for Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition, called "The Three Kingdoms." The new DLC is set in the era of the Romance of the Three Kingdoms in China.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Three Kingdoms expansion will bring five new civilizations, the Shu, Wei, Wu, Jurchens, and Khitans, each of which has unique units, such as the Wei's Tiger Cavalry and the Jurchens' Grenadier, alongside many new units including Fire Lancers and Rocket Cart.

The latest DLC to the beloved real-time strategy game will ship with a total of 15 missions across three campaigns, following the stories of iconic leaders such as Liu Bei, Cao Cao, and the Sun Clan. Forgotten Empires, the creators of the Definitive Edition of the game, have made a rather interesting change to the gameplay experience, The Three Kingdoms will introduce powerful heroes who can be leveled up throughout the campaign.

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition will also be making its debut on PlayStation 5 on the same day as the DLC's launch date. This transition marks a shift in Microsoft's strategy to reach a broader audience beyond its own Xbox platform. PlayStation players who opt for the Premium Edition can access the content from May 1, 2025.

The Three Kingdoms DLC for Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition is scheduled for release on May 6, 2025, and has been priced at $20. Buyers can avail a preorder discount on Steam, Xbox and PlayStation Stores. Further details are available on the official announcement page. This cross-platform launch could potentially attract a new demographic to Age of Empires, further expanding its dedicated player base.

Advertisement