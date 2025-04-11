Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition gets 5 new civilizations in The Three Kingdoms DLC
Xbox Game Studios and World's Edge have announced a new expansion for Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition, called "The Three Kingdoms." The new DLC is set in the era of the Romance of the Three Kingdoms in China.
The Three Kingdoms expansion will bring five new civilizations, the Shu, Wei, Wu, Jurchens, and Khitans, each of which has unique units, such as the Wei's Tiger Cavalry and the Jurchens' Grenadier, alongside many new units including Fire Lancers and Rocket Cart.
The latest DLC to the beloved real-time strategy game will ship with a total of 15 missions across three campaigns, following the stories of iconic leaders such as Liu Bei, Cao Cao, and the Sun Clan. Forgotten Empires, the creators of the Definitive Edition of the game, have made a rather interesting change to the gameplay experience, The Three Kingdoms will introduce powerful heroes who can be leveled up throughout the campaign.
Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition will also be making its debut on PlayStation 5 on the same day as the DLC's launch date. This transition marks a shift in Microsoft's strategy to reach a broader audience beyond its own Xbox platform. PlayStation players who opt for the Premium Edition can access the content from May 1, 2025.
The Three Kingdoms DLC for Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition is scheduled for release on May 6, 2025, and has been priced at $20. Buyers can avail a preorder discount on Steam, Xbox and PlayStation Stores. Further details are available on the official announcement page. This cross-platform launch could potentially attract a new demographic to Age of Empires, further expanding its dedicated player base.Advertisement
Comments
It’s a good game and I’m a sucker for Chinese and just East Asian themes in games. But I don’t play this version of the game.
I prefer the version from 1999 with “The Conquerors” expansion. It is less than 1GB and with some 3rd party mods supports widescreen resolution and it runs fine on Linux with proper native resolution so I’m content.
It was a game I first played in 2005 on my first PC at home and it was one of the few games I had pre-installed and not having internet for 1 year after getting my first PC, meant I had to play what I could so I learned to play AoE2 all by myself out of necessity and it became one of my favorite nostalgic games like HoMM3 that I still play to this day.