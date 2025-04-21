Star Wars: Zero Company officially announced; turn-based tactics game set during the Clone Wars

Apr 21, 2025
Games
Star Wars: Zero Company has been officially announced by Electronic Arts. The game is developed by Bit Reactor in collaboration with Respawn Entertainment and Lucasfilm Games.

Set in a darker, more serious storyline reminiscent of Rogue One, Zero Company promises to deliver a cinematic experience that expands beyond the typical Star Wars narrative.  The game will take players on a thrilling journey through the Clone Wars, focusing on single-player, and turn-based tactics.

Zero Company has drawn comparisons to XCOM, because Bit Reactor's staff consist of former Firaxis developers who worked on the legendary tactical games. Those comparisons could be fair. PCGamer reports that Star Wars Zero Company promises to create a narrative where every decision carries weight, thanks to one important feature: permadeath. The loss of characters, including fully customizable ones, will directly impact the unfolding story. Players will have the option to disable this feature, making the game accessible to newcomers.

Greg Foertsch the game's director, has emphasized that the goal is not to dilute the strategic depth, ensuring that veterans still find a challenge while newcomers aren't overwhelmed by mechanics and unlocks early in the game. Thus, both demographics can engage with the content in their preferred ways. The game's trailer is available on YouTube.

The protagonist of Zero Company, named Hawks, will be customizable like in an RPG, so players will be able to choose species and classes, adding layers of immersion to the gameplay. Adding to this, players will encounter an array of iconic Star Wars characters, such as a Tognath Jedi and an Umbaran, alongside classic droid adversaries like the B1 and B2 battle droids. This blend of original and familiar elements aims to capture the essence of Star Wars while engaging a diverse audience.

Star Wars Zero Company is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S in 2026. As anticipation builds for its 2026 release, Zero Company could be a potential entry point for players yet to experience the broader Star Wars universe, and it could very well stand out as one of the most promising games in the tactical genre.

