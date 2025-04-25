ChatGPT Deep Research is now available for free users, with some limitations

Apr 25, 2025
OpenAI has announced that its research tool, Deep Research, is now available for free ChatGPT users. But it does not offer the same experience as the one that's available to premium subscribers.

OpenAI launched its Deep Research tool for complex tasks such as conducting autonomous research and produce detailed reports that include citations. It has been well received among users for providing more in-depth information than a typical conversation with a chatbot.

Free users get access to a new lightweight version of the tool, which is powered by GPT-4o mini. OpenAI says that it has been designed to be "nearly as intelligent" as the original Deep Research available to Pro, Plus, Teams, and Enterprise users. But, the free version's responses will be shorter than the premium version's, though the company claims it will still maintain the depth and quality that its users expect from it.

Select ‘deep research’ in the message composer and enter your query. You can use ChatGPT Deep Research for free for five times per month, so you will need to be really careful with your queries.

OpenAI says that these limitations allow the company to operate in a cost-effective manner. Oddly, even the paid plans have a similar restriction, 15 regular tasks + 15 lightweight tasks, providing a total of 30 uses for Plus, Team every month. Once a subscriber hits their 15-task limit for the regular version, they will gain access to the lightweight version of Deep Research for the next 15 uses for the month. ChatGPT Pro users have a higher limit at 125 regular tasks per month, and a further 125 lightweight tasks per month. Enterprise users on the other hand have a measly 10 task limit for the regular version of the AI. Enterprise and EDU users can access Deep Research in ChatGPT next week.

In contrast to these limits, Google's Gemini Advanced allows users to access its own deep research tool 20 times per day. This comparison has sparked some criticism among ChatGPT users.

Source: Android Authority

Microsoft has launched a new feature called Copilot Vision. This functionality allows Microsoft's AI to literally see what users see on their screens, offering insights and assistance as they browse. While it may sound similar to Recall, it is actually closer to Google's Gemini Live sharing feature which, coincidentally, has been made free for all Android users. Microsoft had some sweet news of its own, it has announced that Copilot Vision is now available free of charge for Edge users, but there is a catch. It is only available for users in the United States. Copilot Vision was initially available only to paid subscribers of the Copilot Pro plan, but it has now expanded its reach to a wider audience. It has been designed to optimize hands-free interaction, and allows users to communicate naturally with Copilot Vision. For instance, users can open a web page and ask questions about it, and the AI will respond to your query, by analyzing the contents on the screen. In addition to voice interactions, users can still type queries to the AI as needed. Users can visit the official website to try the feature. Copilot Vision is rather limited in its current state, it is only compatible with nine websites for now: Wikipedia, Amazon, Food & Wine, Tripadvisor, Target, OpenTable, Williams Sonoma, Wayfair, and Geoguessr. Microsoft has indicated that it plans to broaden compatibility, enhancing the feature's utility. Despite its innovative capabilities, the introduction of Copilot Vision has ignited debates about privacy and data security. Many are apprehensive about AI features that analyze screen content. Microsoft is taking a cautious approach to roll out the feature, particularly in light of recent criticism surrounding Windows Recall, a function that captures screenshots every five seconds. Following criticism, Microsoft delayed this feature, but has since proceeded with its plans after making necessary adjustments, which it says will ensure enhanced security. Microsoft states that it only logs Copilot's responses to the user, and that it does not collect any input, image or content from web pages during a Copilot Vision session. Google on the other hand claims users love Gemini Live video and screen sharing, and it is evident Microsoft wants its own product to not only compete, but succeed in the AI market.

