OpenAI delays ChatGPT's image generation rollout for free users

OpenAI has announced a delay in the rollout of ChatGPT's built-in image generation feature for free-tier users due to unexpectedly high demand. CEO Sam Altman acknowledged the feature's popularity, stating that the release to free users will be postponed to ensure system stability and performance.

The image generation capability, powered by OpenAI's GPT-4o model, enables users to create images directly within the ChatGPT interface. GPT-4o introduces improvements in text rendering and employs an autoregressive approach to image creation, generating visuals sequentially from left to right and top to bottom.

As of now, the image generation feature is accessible exclusively to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team subscribers. Free-tier users will experience a delay in access, with OpenAI yet to announce a specific timeline for the broader rollout.

Since its introduction, the feature has seen extensive use, particularly in generating images styled by popular animators, like Studio Ghibli. This trend has gained significant traction on social media platforms, with users sharing their AI-generated artworks. In response to concerns about artistic integrity and copyright, OpenAI has implemented restrictions on generating images that mimic the styles of living artists. This measure aims to respect artists' rights and address debates surrounding AI's role in creative processes.

While the delay may disappoint free-tier users, OpenAI's decision is understandable, it is important to manage system demand and address ethical considerations in AI-generated content. Users are encouraged to stay informed through official OpenAI channels for updates on the feature's availability.

Source: The Verge

