ChatGPT integrates GPT-4o for more realistic and detailed image creation

OpenAI GPT-5 trademark application
Agencies Ghacks
Mar 26, 2025
Misc
|
0

OpenAI has announced a significant update to ChatGPT, introducing advanced AI image generation capabilities powered by the GPT-4o model. This enhancement allows users to create more realistic and detailed images directly within the ChatGPT interface, expanding the platform's multimodal functionalities.

The integration of GPT-4o, an "omnimodal" AI model, marks a pivotal advancement in ChatGPT's capabilities. GPT-4o is designed to process and generate various forms of media, including text, images, video, and audio. This model replaces the earlier DALL-E 3 as the default image generation engine within ChatGPT, offering users enhanced tools for creating complex images and coherent text.

With GPT-4o, ChatGPT users can now generate images with improved attribute binding and text rendering. This means the AI can produce visuals that more accurately reflect user prompts, including the creation of company logos, slide decks, and other detailed graphics. The model's autoregressive approach to image generation contributes to better text and binding capabilities, ensuring higher quality outputs.

The new image generation feature is being rolled out to all ChatGPT users across various subscription tiers. While free-tier users have access to this functionality, there are usage limits in place. OpenAI emphasizes that generated images include digital markers indicating their AI origin, aligning with ethical guidelines and transparency in AI-generated content.

OpenAI has implemented robust safeguards to prevent misuse of the image generation feature. The system is designed to respect artists' rights and avoid creating images that directly mimic any living artist's work. Additionally, there are restrictions on generating images involving real people, nudity, or graphic violence. Public figures have the option to opt out of this feature, ensuring their likeness is not used without consent.

The integration of GPT-4o into ChatGPT represents a significant step forward in AI-driven content creation. By offering users the ability to generate detailed and realistic images within the chat interface, OpenAI enhances the versatility and applicability of ChatGPT across various domains, from business presentations to creative projects.

Source: Neowin

Advertisement

Related content

OpenAI GPT-5 trademark application

OpenAI Updates ChatGPT Voice Mode for More Natural and Engaging Interactions
Windows 11 Moment 3

HP Refrains from Developing OMEN Gaming Handheld Due to Windows Limitations
How to install Minecraft Optifine 1.20.2

Minecraft to continue with regular updates, No 'Minecraft 2' in sight
Dropbox is sending user data to OpenAI

OpenAI Faces Privacy Complaint in Norway Over ChatGPT's Defamatory 'Hallucinations'
Meta SeamlessM4T

Meta AI Expands to Europe: Limited Features Rolled Out on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram
Best Soap2day alternatives: Free movie streaming sites

Plex Increases Subscription Prices for First Time in a Decade

Tutorials & Tips

How to delete all Google history from every device

The only Starfield performance optimization guide you need

How to fix Disney+ Hotstar Error code: PB_WEB_DR-6007-001_X

How to fix Roblox error code 277: Explained


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved