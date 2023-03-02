Apple blocks AI email app due to possible adult content

Eray Eliaçik
Mar 2, 2023
Apple, Email, iOS
|
0

Ben Volach, BlueMail's founder, claims that Apple prevented the update to the iOS app from implementing a ChatGPT-powered feature.

He said that Apple had informed him that 17+ age limit was necessary to protect children from being exposed to inappropriate content because of the use of AI-generated content. 

Apple: There should be age restrictions if AI is used

OpenAI's newest ChatGPT chatbot drives the new feature. The most recent version of BlueMail has artificial intelligence tools that can copy and paste text from old emails into new ones.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Apple has delayed the approval of an email-app update with AI-powered language tools over concerns that it could generate inappropriate content for children, according to communications Apple sent to the app maker. The software developer disagrees with Apple’s decision.

Apple took steps last week to block an update of email app BlueMail because of concerns that a new AI feature in the app could show inappropriate content, according to Ben Volach, co-founder of BlueMail developer Blix Inc., and documents viewed by The Wall Street Journal."

Volach told the WSJ

Apple informed Volach that “your app includes AI-generated content but does not appear to include content filtering at this time”  as the reason for rejecting the update. It explained that the software must implement the 17+ age restriction because it can generate adult content.

Apple told the WSJ that it is looking into Blix's complaint and that developers can file an appeal with the App Review Board

It is not the first fight between BlueMail developers and Apple

The relationship between BlueMail's developer Blix and Apple is tense.

Blix and Epic Games were early supporters of the Coalition for App Fairness, which was formed to counter Apple's 30% revenue share of the App Store.

Furthermore, the developer has already filed a lawsuit claiming that Apple's Sign In With Apple feature violates the developer's patent. In case you wonder, that case was dismissed.

What is BlueMail?

BlueMail is a powerful email management application that can handle unlimited email accounts from any provider, including Gmail, Hotmail, Outlook, and Yahoo Mail.

Advertisement

Related content

Apple has launched another Rapid Security Response update for macOS Ventura 13.3 beta. It is unknown if it contains any security fixes.

Apple did it again: Check your Mac for a security update
Apple Launching March Activity Challenge for Apple Watch to Celebrate International Women's Day

Apple Launching March Activity Challenge for Apple Watch to Celebrate International Women's Day
Three years ago, Apple announced its intentions on moving from Intel to Apple Silicon chipsets and it might happen closer than we expect.

Apple VP heralds a new Mac Pro
iOS 16.4 Beta 2 released

iOS 16.4 Beta 2 is now available for download; here's what's new in it
Apple is reportedly working on an iPhone SE 4 with its own 5G modem

Apple is reportedly working on iPhone SE 4 with its own 5G modem
Apple is working to widen its product span with the new VR headset and more information on the second-generation product is revealed.

This Apple gadget will be everywhere in 2025

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved