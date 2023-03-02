Apple blocks AI email app due to possible adult content

Ben Volach, BlueMail's founder, claims that Apple prevented the update to the iOS app from implementing a ChatGPT-powered feature.

He said that Apple had informed him that a 17+ age limit was necessary to protect children from being exposed to inappropriate content because of the use of AI-generated content.

Apple: There should be age restrictions if AI is used

OpenAI's newest ChatGPT chatbot drives the new feature. The most recent version of BlueMail has artificial intelligence tools that can copy and paste text from old emails into new ones.

"Apple has delayed the approval of an email-app update with AI-powered language tools over concerns that it could generate inappropriate content for children, according to communications Apple sent to the app maker. The software developer disagrees with Apple’s decision. Apple took steps last week to block an update of email app BlueMail because of concerns that a new AI feature in the app could show inappropriate content, according to Ben Volach, co-founder of BlueMail developer Blix Inc., and documents viewed by The Wall Street Journal." Volach told the WSJ

Apple informed Volach that “your app includes AI-generated content but does not appear to include content filtering at this time” as the reason for rejecting the update. It explained that the software must implement the 17+ age restriction because it can generate adult content.

Apple told the WSJ that it is looking into Blix's complaint and that developers can file an appeal with the App Review Board

It is not the first fight between BlueMail developers and Apple

The relationship between BlueMail's developer Blix and Apple is tense.

Blix and Epic Games were early supporters of the Coalition for App Fairness, which was formed to counter Apple's 30% revenue share of the App Store.

Furthermore, the developer has already filed a lawsuit claiming that Apple's Sign In With Apple feature violates the developer's patent. In case you wonder, that case was dismissed.

What is BlueMail?

BlueMail is a powerful email management application that can handle unlimited email accounts from any provider, including Gmail, Hotmail, Outlook, and Yahoo Mail.

