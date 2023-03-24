Apple Music users alarmed by privacy breach

Multiple Apple Music users have reported a serious privacy issue regarding their playlists, and the company hasn't made an announcement.
Onur Demirkol
Mar 24, 2023
Apple
|
1

Numerous Reddit users have reported a serious privacy issue with other people's playlists randomly appearing in their music libraries.

Lately, multiple complaints have been encountered in the Apple Music subreddit. Many users reported that they see strange playlists in their music libraries that don't belong to them. One of the users even asked if anybody else can add a playlist to someone's Apple Music playlists, and obviously, the answer is no. In this case, though, it looks like Apple Music users face privacy and security issues.

One of the Redditors reached out to Macrumors to let everyone know about the issue. While some users reported seeing unknown playlists, others said their playlists were gone or replaced by anonymous ones.

Taken from Reddit

There "might" be a solution

Even though some users assumed their accounts were hacked, MacRumors says that it is most likely an issue related to the iCloud servers. Some users said that unsyncing and resyncing iCloud for the Music app solved their problem. If you are also facing the same issue, try the method by going into your phone's settings and then search for iCloud to complete the process. All concerns came from iPhone users, and there aren't any similar reports for macOS devices.

According to the report, the issue might be caused by the iOS 16.3.1 update because it addressed issues with iCloud. Apple fixed multiple issues, including the one that restricted users from toggling on automatic iCloud backups on the iPhone and iPad.

Apple hasn't made any announcement regarding the matter. Some of the Redditors reached out to Apple support to fix the issue as soon as possible. Because of the bug, "some people have had years of playlists totally trashed - songs added or removed, playlists themselves deleted, and so-on. Apple provide no easy way to back up your cloud-based content, so if they break it, it's broken forever,"  said the Redditor adh1003.

The company will probably launch a quick fix once they find the source of the issue. Until then, you could try resyncing, as mentioned above, but remember that it doesn't promise a fix. Still, better than not doing anything!

Comments

  1. Tony said on March 24, 2023 at 2:44 pm
    Reply

    A related issue happened to me yesterday in the Android version. Apple Music all of a sudden refused to play any new music. It would play the song if I had it cached, but anything new would result in a refusal/authorization error pop up. This is the first time this sort of thing has ever happened to me from Apple Music.

    Disconnecting my account and signing back in to the app resolved it.

