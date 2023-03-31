While Apple has Launched Two Impressive Apps, Three Other iOS Features are coming

While Apple has Launched Two Impressive Apps, Three Other iOS Features are coming
Shaun
Mar 31, 2023
Updated • Mar 31, 2023
Apple, iOS
|
0

Apple Pay Later and Apple Music Classical were only the start. Three more iOS features are on their way.

 

Many iOS users have been elated by the release of Apple Pay Later and Apple Music Classical. While these apps present more tools, it’s not the end of improvements. It looks like there will be more features coming, which is why I want to share some of the details.

The first one is called iMessage Contact Key Verification. While we know it should be coming out in 2023, we don’t know if that’s with the current iOS 16 system or the next iOS 17 update. How it works is checking and letting you know if the person messaging you is really who they say they are. It helps in situations where someone may be trying to scam or prank you, especially if you’re a journalist.

Next up, we have an Apple Card Savings Account. Apparently, Goldman Sachs will be the provider of this account, which will link to iOS devices. You can immediately deposit money into it without worrying about minimum or deposit fees. To manage your account, you can simply use the built-in iOS Wallet app.

Finally, we have the next-gen CarPlay app. Presented at WDC 2022, there will be new and improved features to enjoy your music, radio stations, and podcasts. You can enable multiple displays, add some widgets, integrate with a few car functions where compatible, and so much more.

We’re still waiting to hear about the decision on the Android and iOS monopoly on apps. Until then, Apple is surely doing what it can to make sure you enjoy the experience.

