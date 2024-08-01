Apple fixes security issues in older versions of iOS, iPadOS and macOS

Apple has released an update for iOS, iPadOS and macOS to fix several security issues. The patches are also available for older versions of the operating systems.

The iOS 17.6 update ships with over 30 security fixes that patch vulnerabilities related to WebKit, Siri, Shortcuts, Kernel level flaws, and more.

iOS 17.6 is available for the iPhone XS and later, while iPadOS 17.6 is available for the iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later.

The iOS 16.7.9 and iPadOS 16.7.9 updates are available for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPad 5th generation, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, and iPad Pro 12.9-inch 1st generation.

Apple has also released iOS 15.8.3 and iPadOS 15.8.3 for the following devices: iPhone 6s (all models), iPhone 7 (all models), iPhone SE (1st generation), iPad Air 2, iPad mini (4th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation). But the security updates page on the company's website says that iOS 15.8.3 and iPadOS 15.8.3 do not have any published CVE entries. Regardless of that, it is a good idea to update your iPhone to stay protected against security threats.

macOS 14.6 adds support for Multi-display

According to 9to5Mac, macOS 14.6 brings an important feature for the M3 MacBook Pro. Apple has quietly added support for multiple displays, so users with M3 MacBook Pro can connect multiple monitors at once. It is rather strange that the Cupertino company did not add this feature earlier, because the M3 MacBook Air has supported multiple displays since it was launched.

One specific issue in macOS Monterey which has been tracked under CVE-2024-2329 has been confirmed to have been exploited by hackers. The bug is related to RTKit could have allowed attackers to access arbitrary kernel read and write rights, by bypassing kernel memory protections. Apple says it patched the memory corruption issue with improved validation. Safari 17.6 for macOS Monterey and macOS Ventura comes with 8 security fixes.

New features in iOS 17.6

The iOS 17.6 update brings a new feature called Catch Up. The option was originally unveiled last year, but Apple had delayed it until now. Catch Up is only available in the Apple TV app, specifically for sporting events. In case you start watching a live stream for a game that is in progress, you can use Catch Up to view some clips of highlights such as goals, goals, penalty kicks, red cards, etc., that happened earlier in the game. These clips will be available via the Key Plays carousel. CatchUp is reportedly exclusively available for MLS Season Pass users, but it could support more sports in the future.

The Recently Deleted section in the Photos app has been updated to warn users that any content that is deleted on this screen will be deleted permanently. This was probably done to clarify how the feature works, after the recent uproar about deleted photos reappearing in the Photos library.

iOS 17.6 also introduces support for Emergency SOS via satellite in Japan. These are expected to be the last feature update for current gen versions of iOS, iPadOS and macOS. Apple is likely concentrating its efforts on iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS 15 Sequoia which are said to be releasing in September.

For those who missed it, refer to our previous coverage about iOS 18 and macOS 15 to learn more about the upcoming features such as Apple Intelligence, ChatGPT in Siri, and more.

