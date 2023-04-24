Is your iPad compatible with iPadOS 17?

Apple is about to unnounce iPadOS 17. Recent rumors have surfaced suggesting that certain iPad models may not be supported by the upcoming operating system update. To further fuel the speculation, another leaker has come forward with additional details regarding which iPads are likely to miss out on the next OS.

As Apple continues to enhance the integration between its Mac and iPad devices with each new generation, the need for greater power and capabilities in its tablets has become increasingly apparent. With the introduction of new features like Stage Manager and Universal Control, the demand for high-performance hardware has only grown stronger. As a result, it is possible that Apple may be considering phasing out certain older iPad models that may no longer meet these requirements.

According to iPhoneSoft, a reliable source that has accurately predicted which iPhone models would be compatible with iOS 16, iOS 14, and iOS 13 in the past, there are rumors circulating that three specific iPad models may not be supported by iPadOS 17.

iPad 5

9.7-inch iPad Pro 1st gen

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st gen

If the rumors are true, it would mark the first time that Apple has phased out its first-generation iPad Pro, which was introduced eight years ago. As for other iPad models, iPhoneSoft's predictions align with an earlier leak that suggested that most devices running on the A11 Bionic chip or older would not be compatible with iPadOS 17.

However, the leak did specify that the sixth-generation iPad, seventh-generation iPad, and second-generation iPad Pro, which utilize the A10 and A10X Fusion processors, would still be able to support the new operating system.

Here is the list of iPad models that are expected to be compatible with iPadOS 17:

iPad 6 and later

iPad Air 3 and later

iPad mini 5 and later

iPad Pro 2 and later

Which iPhones will support iOS 17?

The available information regarding which iPhone models will be compatible with iOS 17 suggests some uncertainty. While it is possible that iPhone 8 and iPhone X might not be able to support the new operating system due to a bootrom security vulnerability, it has also been suggested that all iPhone models currently running iOS 16 could potentially handle iOS 17 without any issues.

However, it remains to be seen how significant the changes in iOS 17 will be, which could impact the devices that are ultimately supported. As we await further information, we will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.

