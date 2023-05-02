This new WhatsApp feature will only be available to Apple users

WhatsApp has just released a new feature called Voice Message Transcription for the iOS platform. Unlike previous releases which were available on both iOS and Android platforms, this feature is exclusively for iOS users.

It is currently in beta testing through the TestFlight app on iOS and is not yet available for Android users.

What is WhatsApp voice message transcription?

The Voice Message Transcription feature transcribes voice messages into text format so that users can read them instead of listening to the audio.

WhatsApp voice message transcription feature comes in handy when a user is unable to play audio, making communication more flexible and accessible.

How does WhatsApp voice message transcription work?

Once the user activates the feature, a bubble appears below the voice messages, making it easier for the user to read the message's content. The feature is enabled by default after updating, but users can deactivate it if they prefer. To deactivate it, users can go to their WhatsApp Settings > Chats > Voice Message Transcript.

It is important to note that the transcription feature maintains end-to-end encryption because the transcription takes place on the user's phone. The language packs that already exist on the device are used for transcription. This means that not all iOS devices will have access to transcription, and it relies on the latest APIs of iOS 16.

Search option

Users can also search for specific content within the voice messages using the transcription feature. The device automatically indexes the transcribed voice note to enable this feature. If a user has numerous voice notes and is looking for a particular content, they can easily search for it by typing a specific keyword they remember within the voice note search bar. The transcription will then highlight the particular text from that particular voice message. This saves a lot of time since the user will not have to play all the audio files one after the other to search for a specific message.

It is worth noting that this feature is exclusive to iOS devices and is currently available to beta testers through the TestFlight app. WhatsApp plans to roll out this feature to the general public in the coming weeks.

