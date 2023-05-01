iOS 17 concept renders reveal redesigned interface for Wallet, Health and Wallpapers

Apple will be introducing several changes in iOS 17. The company is reportedly redesigning some important apps for iPhone such as Health, Wallet and Wallpapers.

Twitter user Analyst941 created some concept renders of the new designs. The leaker says that the renders are exact replicas of what they saw personally. However, as 9to5Mac points out that the leaker previously predicted some elements of the Dynamic Island accurately, so take that as you will.

Wallet app in iOS 17

Users will be able to access the search bar by swiping down in the app, which could be helpful for finding your boarding passes, cards, etc. The app has some new tabs at the bottom of the screen to switch to various sections. The Silicon Valley mogul recently introduced its new Apple Card Savings account, and the redesigned app will have a dedicated tab to access your Cash and Savings. There are shortcuts for IDs, and orders to view all of your transactions. The leaker says that the new Apple Wallet app will have more features, though they didn't go into the details about them.

Redesigned Favorites section in Health app

The current version of the Health app that is available in iOS 16, has a favorites section that you may customize to view your health's summary. It displays various data such as activity, heart rate, sleep, etc., in horizontal panels. The new Health app in iOS 17 will change these panels into square boxes, each of which will contain a small colored graph or tables to provide visualization of the data.

This could be a useful improvement compared to the existing version, which only lets you access the graphs by tapping on the relevant panel. Scrolling down the Summary page to view data is also slower as opposed to viewing it at a glance/ The new design retains the glyph icons representing each category. The app will let you rearrange the order of the panels to suit your needs.

Rumors have suggested that the Cupertino company is working on a subscription-based AI-powered Health coach that will help users stay fit, this redesigned interface could help users monitor their health to see how their workout schedule is helping them. As a frequent user of the app, I like the design of the upcoming version.

Grid view for Wallpapers

Apple is also tweaking the Wallpapers section in the Settings. Let's be honest, the current method to set the backdrop in iOS 16 is pretty basic, it displays a few categories and shows you three images (per category) on the screen, you have to swipe it to the side to scroll through the backgrounds.

The new design for Wallpapers in iOS 17 will display a grid view featuring thumbnails of 9 wallpapers at once. It will allow users to delete wallpapers from the grid too, similar to editing your home screen. The images in the grid can also be rearranged. Swiping up on a wallpaper's preview will let you share the image easily, or you can duplicate it to make some changes using an image editor. It is not clear whether this will apply to the lock screen as well.

Apple is set to reveal iOS 17 at WWDC 2023 in June, along with iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10 among other things. Speaking of which, watchOS 10 will focus on Widgets as a crucial part of the user experience.

