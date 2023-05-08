Apple Watch Fall Detection saves another life

Apple Watch Fall Detection has saved a woman's life who collapsed after suffering from a ruptured aorta. Thanks to the feature, 911 was alerted instantly, and the paramedics rushed to the scene to save the woman's life.

A user on Reddit named "xanderpy" shared a story of how Apple Watch saved her mom's life with the Fall Detection feature. According to the Reddit post, xanderpy's mom was on a business trip in another state, and when she was in her hotel room, she felt chest pain and immediately texted her friend, who was also in the same hotel and asked her to come to the room. Shortly after sending the text, she collapsed to the floor face first.

Her friend came to the room and called 911 after seeing her collapsed on the floor; however, the officials send that an ambulance was already on the way. "Turns out my mom had a ruptured aorta, and the situation was so bad that it took an insane set of circumstances for her to make it through, including the incredibly fast transport to the hospital," the user said. The ambulance came and saved her life.

"Fast forward to a few days later when she awoke from surgery (plus a couple days since she was on feeding/breathing tubes at first) and we asked if she called 911 before she collapsed. She did not. We found out that her watch actually called 911 after the fall and not detecting movement," xanderpy continued. Apple Watch Fall Detection worked perfectly, and called 911 to send help immediately.

Apple Watch is a real life-saver

xanderpy's mom is not the first example of the importance of Apple Watch's health features, including Fall Detection. In a recent incident, an Apple Watch user said they felt a little tired after lunch and decided to take a nap to recover. The watch had over 10 messages suggesting a high heart rate when they first woke up. The user then scheduled a video chat with their doctor, who first requested that they measure their blood oxygenation and pulse and then called 911. The paramedics said that the user was suffering from severe internal bleeding.

Apple Watch is widely used in the health area, and there is more research being done using its features. These kinds of health features are very important, and they truly have the capacity to save a person's life.

The feature is not special for Apple products. Fall Detection was also added to the Pixel Watch a couple of months ago, and it is being used by a couple of other devices too.

