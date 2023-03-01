You don't have to wait anymore for this Pixel Watch feature

Onur Demirkol
Mar 1, 2023
Google
|
0

Finally, the Pixel Watch is getting a "fall detection" feature four months after its launch. Google is slowly getting used to the smartwatch market, and more features are expected to come in the upcoming months.

Google published a blog post on February 28 regarding the new fall detection feature on Pixel Watch. The blog post says it " uses motion sensors built into your watch and on-device machine learning to determine if you’ve taken a hard fall and will call emergency services if you don’t move or respond within a certain timeframe." To use the new feature, you must turn it on from the "Updates" page on the Watch Companion app or directly on the Pixel Watch in the Personal Safety app.

Four months after its release, the Google Pixel Watch is getting more features, including the life-saving fall detection.
Google

If you take a hard fall, Pixel Watch will recognize it and wait 30 seconds for you to move. If you don't move in that timeframe, it will vibrate, sound an alarm, and a notification on the screen will appear asking if you are OK or need help, as seen above. Tapping on "I need help" will immediately connect you to emergency services. If you don't choose any of the options, the alarm will continue for another minute, getting louder in the final few seconds. After that, the Pixel Watch will automatically call the authorities and play an automated message requesting help wherever you are. If possible, you can also talk to the emergency operator yourself.

Can it prevent false positive emergency calls?

Apple has had this feature for several years on Apple Watches, but there have been cases where the watch led to some false positives, leading to unnecessary emergency calls. Google says that doing burpees or hitting ski slopes won't trigger an accidental emergency call.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Your Pixel Watch knows the difference between taking a hard fall and performing a vigorous physical activity or even quickly recovering from a small stumble — thanks to our machine learning algorithms and rigorous testing. The motion sensors and algorithms can monitor for a sudden impact and your body’s responses and instinctive reactions to falling. We trained this process using a broad variety of human and simulated fall data and other motion patterns to accurately detect real falls and minimize potential false alarms," says Google.

Fall detection aims to keep you safe and get the needed support in case of an emergency. It is an important and life-saving feature considering multiple different scenarios, especially for elderly people. Google's Pixel Watch debuted in October, and four months later, the feature was brought to daylight. The company might reveal new important features in the upcoming months.

Advertisement

Related content

The latest reports show that Google has come a long way and offers new privacy settings in Chrome Canary and Chrome Dev apps.

Farewell to cookies? Chrome's new privacy settings seems to do that
Google's new phone on the FCC database has brought questions on its model whether it is the new foldable design or not.

Is foldable Pixel in the works? Here is what we know
Brand new features for Google’s WearOS

Brand new features for Google’s WearOS
The Treasury Secretary announced that US will support India, starting with Apple and Google expanding phone production in the country.

US reveals the new home for iPhones and Pixel phones
Hail the new office look by Google

Hail the new office look by Google

Google's antitrust lawsuit takes a dark turn

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved