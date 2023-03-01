You don't have to wait anymore for this Pixel Watch feature

Finally, the Pixel Watch is getting a "fall detection" feature four months after its launch. Google is slowly getting used to the smartwatch market, and more features are expected to come in the upcoming months.

Google published a blog post on February 28 regarding the new fall detection feature on Pixel Watch. The blog post says it " uses motion sensors built into your watch and on-device machine learning to determine if you’ve taken a hard fall and will call emergency services if you don’t move or respond within a certain timeframe." To use the new feature, you must turn it on from the "Updates" page on the Watch Companion app or directly on the Pixel Watch in the Personal Safety app.

If you take a hard fall, Pixel Watch will recognize it and wait 30 seconds for you to move. If you don't move in that timeframe, it will vibrate, sound an alarm, and a notification on the screen will appear asking if you are OK or need help, as seen above. Tapping on "I need help" will immediately connect you to emergency services. If you don't choose any of the options, the alarm will continue for another minute, getting louder in the final few seconds. After that, the Pixel Watch will automatically call the authorities and play an automated message requesting help wherever you are. If possible, you can also talk to the emergency operator yourself.

Can it prevent false positive emergency calls?

Apple has had this feature for several years on Apple Watches, but there have been cases where the watch led to some false positives, leading to unnecessary emergency calls. Google says that doing burpees or hitting ski slopes won't trigger an accidental emergency call.

"Your Pixel Watch knows the difference between taking a hard fall and performing a vigorous physical activity or even quickly recovering from a small stumble — thanks to our machine learning algorithms and rigorous testing. The motion sensors and algorithms can monitor for a sudden impact and your body’s responses and instinctive reactions to falling. We trained this process using a broad variety of human and simulated fall data and other motion patterns to accurately detect real falls and minimize potential false alarms," says Google.

Fall detection aims to keep you safe and get the needed support in case of an emergency. It is an important and life-saving feature considering multiple different scenarios, especially for elderly people. Google's Pixel Watch debuted in October, and four months later, the feature was brought to daylight. The company might reveal new important features in the upcoming months.

