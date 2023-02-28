Chrome's new privacy settings: Farewell to cookies

It is known that Google has been working on different ways to get rid of cookies, mainly for security and privacy purposes. The latest reports show that the company has come a long way and offers new privacy settings in Chrome Canary and Chrome Dev apps.

Sometimes cookies can be frustrating as they share users' interests with online ad buyers and, in a way, disrupt their privacies. This has been one of the main security issues Google has been working on for a while now. Finally, we began to see the light at the end of the tunnel. For now, the new feature is only available for Chrome Canary and Chrome Dev users. There is still more to update and work on to improve it. Soon other Chrome users will also be able to use the new feature and keep their privacy.

According to Android Police, a new pop-up titled "Enhanced ad privacy in Chrome" welcomed Canary and Dev users once they tapped on the app. There are three sub-features under the "ad privacy" section, with the first being "Ad topics." Once you turn it on, the topics will be shown based on your recent browsing history, and sites will use it to show you personalized ads. It allows you to block topics, and the app says: You can block topics you don't want shared with sites. Chrome also auto-deletes your topics older than 4 weeks."

Right below ad topics, you will find "Site-suggested ads." Chrome's explanation: Sites you visit can determine what you like and then suggest ads as you continue browsing." Again, you can block some of the sites you don't want, and sites older than four weeks get auto-deleted from the list.

The last option is "Ad measurement." Site owners and advertisers can measure their ad's performance on the back end. Data is shared with sites to measure their ads when it is on. These data include the time of the day an ad was shown to the user. Like the previous two, ad-measurement data is also regularly deleted from your device while keeping the users' browsing histories private and safe.

Google Chrome's latest critical security update was introduced around a week ago, and it is possible saying that the company is working on privacy and security issues more than ever. If you want to learn more about Google Chrome's privacy settings for regular users, you can visit the official website!

