Another Pixel exclusive feature is coming to Google One users on Android and iOS

Google recently added a new video editor, along with some enhancements to the editor in Google Photos recently. Today, the company has announced a handful of new features for Pixel users and Google One subscribers.

Pixel-exclusive feature, Magic Eraser, rolls to Google One members

The first of these additions is the Magic Eraser. The popular feature which debuted on the Pixel 6 has been exclusive to the Pixel devices launched since, but is now available for iOS and Android users with a Google One Plan. According to Droid-Life, the feature can be used on the Pixel 5a and earlier too, for free.

The AI-powered feature can be found under the Tools section in the Google Photos app. Magic Eraser will detect distractions in the background of photos, and let you delete them. For example, it can be used to remove people standing by, or other objects like shadows, trees, etc., that you don't want in the picture. The AI-tool will offer suggestions, like "erase all", that you can apply. Or, if you would rather edit the image yourself, you can toggle the tool, and circle a part of the picture, or use the brush to mark the selection, and erase the unwanted content. The camouflage option in the Magic Eraser is quite handy for making objects blend in with the rest of the picture, for instance, to smoothen the color of a specific part of the image.

Prior to this update, Google Photos has allowed users to apply an HDR effect to adjust the brightness and contrast in photos. The HDR effect is now being expanded for videos, you can now have a more balanced lighting for the foreground and background in your videos. The Collage Editor in Google Photos has some new options called Styles. These effects can be applied to a single photo. Google says it is working on bringing more Styles to the editor to allow users to have new designs to choose from.

Google One users in the U.S., Canada, the European Union and United Kingdom can get free shipping on print orders. Please refer to the store for further details.

The official announcement for the update says that the features are rolling out to Google Photos today, to all Pixel users and Google One subscribers. The important part is that if you have a Pixel phone you can use these new tools for free, but if you have some other Android phone or an iPhone, you will need to subscribe to Google One to avail the new editing tools. The features will be available for all users in the coming weeks (early March).

The Google Pixel phones are praised for their camera capabilities, and image editing options. So, it is a little strange to see these enhancements being made available for other Android devices, and to a rival operating system, iOS. With these additions, along with Google VPN, additional storage on Google Drive, and dedicated support, Google One is shaping up to be a useful service to have.

Have you tried Magic Erase on your phone?

