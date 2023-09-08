Apple Cash got a small hiccup
Apple Cash has become a convenient way to send and receive money seamlessly using your iPhone. However, like any technology, it's not immune to issues.
One common problem users encounter is the Apple Cash not working error. If you're facing this frustration, don't worry; we've got you covered.
What to do if your Apple Cash not working
Before diving into troubleshooting the Apple Cash not working issue, it's a good practice to check the Apple System Status page to ensure there are no ongoing outages or scheduled maintenance affecting Apple Cash.
As of September 8, 2023, Apple is currently having trouble with Apple Cash services but just like Apple states: ''Some users may not be able to set up Apple Cash,'' which means there might be some things to do to fix the Apple Cash not working issue.
Sending and receiving requirements
To use Apple Cash, you must meet specific criteria:
- You must be a resident of the United States
- Your device must be located in the United States
- If you're under 18, your family organizer must set up Apple Cash for you as part of Apple Cash Family
Ensure you have the following in place:
- Check for iOS or watchOS updates
- Confirm that your device is eligible
- Ensure you have a working Wi-Fi or cellular connection
- Sign in to iCloud and iMessage with the same Apple ID on all devices you intend to use for sending or receiving money
Troubleshooting the Apple Cash not working
Verify your Apple ID
- Open a browser and go to appleid.apple.com and sign in
- From the left sidebar (desktop) or menu (tap the arrow) at the top (mobile), select Payment Methods
Select View Details or Manage payment method
Review your shipping address, ensuring there is no middle name initial after your first name and no zip code extensions.
Make a note of your exact name form.
Read also: Apple Card users can earn Daily Cash with a Savings account.
Confirm your name on iPhone
On your iPhone, go to Settings > [your name] > Name, Phone Numbers, Email.
Ensure that your name matches the name from Step 1.
Enable Apple Cash:
Tap Settings > Wallet & Apple Pay > Turn on Apple Cash. You may be asked to enter your Apple ID password
If you can set up Apple Cash, go to Settings > Wallet & Apple Pay. Tap your Apple Cash card and then tap Verify Identity.
Follow the onscreen instructions.
Turn it off and on again
One simple but effective troubleshooting step is to turn off Apple Cash on all your devices (iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch) and then turn it back on.
This can often refresh the connection and resolve minor glitches.
Check language and region settings
Ensure that your device's Language and Region settings are correctly configured. Go to Settings > General > Language and Region.
Set it to the appropriate country and language, especially if you're in the USA, where Apple Cash is widely supported.
Need further assistance?
If you continue to experience issues, especially related to identity verification or account restrictions, consult Apple's support resources. They can provide guidance to resolve complex problems.
Why is Apple Cash unavailable?
The unavailability of Apple Cash can be due to various reasons, including server issues, outdated software, or account restrictions.
Sometimes, a simple update or adjusting your settings can resolve the problem.
However, if you're still facing issues, it's advisable to reach out to Apple Support for further assistance.
Featured image credit: Screenshot from Apple.Advertisement
Comments
Really the only thing I dislike about MacOS as a whole is the way Apple updates the OS with huge update file downloads. Actually 700Mb is small compared to some Apple has released which are in the gigabyte size. These large file sizes also translate to long update times as well.
I like Emre, Onur, Shaun and Eray’s articles more, Ashwin and Martin are always complaining about something instead of getting excited and sharing their excitement with the world.
Ever since I started bookmarking their pages my mood has been so much better, I’m glad to be free of the depressing vibe the two of them have. Damn it feels good to just enjoy life and not look for things to complain like I used to while I were under their influence.
Personally I really like @Ashwin and @Martin articles both equally. Please respect the authors.
You realize that none of the authors you like are real people, right? They are AI bots ‘writing’ articles that are basically taken from product advertisements (e.g., “Get Protected the Right Way With Avast Free AntiVirus” Really?) So, yes they are excited, but the excitement comes from advertising copy. No real world negativity from those sources.
My approach is to use a UBlock Origin filter to block all the articles except those by Martin and Ashwin. It has made the site readable again for me.
I would like to achieve that as well. Mind sharing some UBlock tricks & tips? :)
@ Anonymous,
Go to this link from yesterday https://www.ghacks.net/windows-11-update-stuck-fixed-for-good/#comment-4573146 and scroll down to the post by “Anonymous said on September 2, 2023 at 1:33 pm” He (or she) posted instructions on how to skip articles written by users other than Martin and Ashwin.
You might want to consider changing your name before you post to make it easier for users to identify your comments.
@Herman Cost
You can add this to your rules in uBlock Origin:
ghacks.net##.hentry,.home-posts,.home-category-post:not(:has-text(/Martin Brinkmann|Ashwin/))
+I like Emre, Onur, Shaun and Eray’s articles more
you’ve made my day
It’s not the EU’s fault that Bing is such a crappy search engine. In any event it’s built into the OS and Microsoft does its best to convince users to adopt it over Google by making it the default search tool. A great Many Windows 11 users are not technically minded and don’t know how to switch to another search engine and just accept their lot.
In any event I hope the EU Commission doesn’t allow Microsoft to pull the wool over their eyes.
Both Google and Bing are now worthless. Nowadays, Yandex is the only search engine that finds anything I’m looking for.
Bing is absolutely a gatekeeper. Except for countries such as China and Russia that have their own search engines (Baidu and Yandex), most of the world’s searches relies on just two search engines: Google and Bing.
Alternative search engines overwhelmingly get their search results from Bing. DuckDuckGo, Ecosia, Qwant, Swisscows, Excite, Lycos, Yahoo, You, etc. all use Bing behind the scenes for their results.
StartPage originally used the Google search engine for it’s results, but have also started using Bing as well recently.
Microsoft also use Bing as the default search engine in Windows (such as the Start menu search, Taskbar search, desktop search bar, Edge sidebar, etc.) and use Bing as the default search engine in Edge – which is the default browser on Windows. Windows has greater than 70% desktop market share and is used by more than two billion people.
Not to mention Microsoft’s anti-consumer efforts when it comes to Bing. They have a history of malicious intent by aggressively trying to trick users who use a different search engine and browser into resetting their default search engine and browser back to Edge and Bing (by displaying unscrupulous popup dialogue boxes and full screen pages prompting the user to change their settings back to the “recommended settings” – which is Edge and Bing).
“A report claims that Apple is developing an affordable MacBook series”
Its is time to stop posting Rumors as reports.
Apple has already a Chrombook killer. It is called : iPad.
I can see Apple getting concerned about losing sales to Chrome OS devices. Given that K-12 kids have probably been using Chromebooks and would be familiar with that platform going off to college. I remember when Apple ruled K-12 computer rooms and because they simply out priced the educational sector. Google managed to take a huge bite out of educational market especially with COVID. I never thought iPads worked in a K-12 setting, and mac’s are too expensive. I doubt Apple can really make a MacBook below $500 which would compete with Chromebooks.
Apple has always had great diffculty grasping what “low cost” means. I don’t have much faith in them ever generating anything that can compete with a Chromebook, but I’ll buy it if they do. I don’t want a Google OS, Windows is getting painful, and I’m tired of hearing how great Linux is from people who don’t use it.
I agree with the posters above about the usefulness of using a uBO filter to limit the posts I see on this site to those from Martin and Ashwin.