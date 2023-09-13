Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max announced

Apple has announced its newest mobiles, we told you what the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are capable of. Let's talk about the higher end devices in the series, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max features

Both Pro models have a Super Retina XDR OLED display. The iPhone 15 Pro's screen is 6.1-inches in size with a resolution of 2556 x 1179 pixels, while the Pro Max has a 6.7 inches screen that has a resolution of 2796 x 1290 pixels. The panels support 120Hz Refresh Rate ProMotion technology and Always-On display. The devices retain the Dynamic Island design to house the 12 megapixels selfie camera with a TrueDepth Sensor for Face ID. The display is made of Ceramic glass, just like on the other models in the series. You can tilt the device to landscape mode while it is charging, to enter StandBy Mode. The new Always-On display feature, shows useful information such as the clock, and notifications.

The rear panel on the iPhone 15 Pro has a matte glass back cover, while the frame is made of Titanium. By moving away from Stainless Steel, Apple has made the device quite lightweight in comparison to previous-gen versions. A notable change in the iPhone 15 Pro models is the removal of the ring / silent / mute switch. Instead, the new smartphones come with an Action button that uses a press and hold gesture. It supports various actions such as accessing the camera or flashlight, activating Voice Memos, Focus modes, Translate, or to toggle accessibility features like Magnifier. The Action Button is customizable, so you can set it to work per your needs using the Shortcuts app.

In addition to the 48 Megapixels primary camera and the 12 megapixels ultrawide lens that are also available in the base model, the iPhone 15 Pro has a third camera, which is a 12 megapixels telephoto lens with an ƒ/2.8 aperture. It supports up to 5x optical zoom. The Pro models retain the LiDAR Scanner. The iPhone 15 Pro cameras also support Spatial Video recording, and you may watch them on the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset. The cameras support ProRAW, HEIF images too.

The iPhone 15 Pro runs on iOS 17, and is powered by an Apple A17 Pro Bionic chip, which is the company's first 3 nm chipset. It has a 6-core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores, a 6-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. The A17 Pro Bionic has 19 billion transistors, in comparison, the Mac M1 Apple Silicon has 16 Billion transistors. Apple says tha the CPU is up to 10 percent faster than before, and that the pro-class GPU is 20% faster. The chipset has a dedicated AV1 decoder for an improved video playback / streaming experience.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max support hardware-based Ray Tracing in games. Apple has confirmed that console games such as Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Death Stranding, and Ubisoft's upcoming game, Assassin's Creed Mirage, will be available on the iPhone 15 Pro.

Apple has equipped the iPhone 15 Pro with a USB-C port that supports USB 3 transfer speeds of up to 10Gb/s. It is about 20x faster than USB 2. That said, Apple is only including a USB-C cable with USB 2 in the box, so you will need to purchase a USB 3 cable separately if you wish to take advantage of its actual speeds. The battery on the iPhone 15 Pro is rated to deliver up to 23 hours of video playback, while the Pro Max can last up to 29 hours. The phones support Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and NavIC satellite location service. The Pro versions also have a 2nd-gen Ultrawide band chip for Precision Finding for Find My friends, which will help you locate your friend even in crowds. Roadside Assistance via satellite is also supported on the Pro models, and while the feature is free for the first 2 years, you will need to have a AAA membership.

iPhone 15 Pro specs

Display: 6.1-inches (Pro Max - 6.7 inches 2796 x 1290 pixels), Super Retina XDR OLED 2556 x 1179 pixels, 120Hz Refresh Rate ProMotion technology, Always-On display, 460 PPI, Dynamic Island, 2000 nits brightness, 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, True Tone Display, P3

Processor: 6-core Apple A17 Pro Bionic chip with 6-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine

Operating System: iOS 17

Storage: 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB

Main Cameras: 48 MP Main f/1.6 aperture, 12 MP Ultra Wide f/2.4 aperture, 12MP Telephoto lens, ƒ/2.8 aperture, 5x optical zoom, Sensor-shift optical image stabilization, Photonic Engine, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 5, LED Flash, 4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps

Selfie Camera: 12 MP TrueDepth, f/1.9 aperture, Retina Flash, Photonic Engine, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 5, 4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps

Battery: Up to 23 hours video playback (Pro Max - up to 29 hours), USB-C (USB 3 up to 10Gb/s)

Security: Face ID

Safety Services: Emergency SOS, Emergency SOS via satellite, Crash Detection, Roadside Assistance via satellite

Connectivity: 5G, 4G LTE with VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 2nd-gen Ultra Wideband chip, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou and NavIC

Audio: Spatial Audio playback, Dolby Atmos

Dimensions: 146.6 x 70.6 x 8.3 mm; Pro Max - 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.3 mm

Weight: 187g; Pro Max - 221g

Design: Aerospace-grade aluminum

Sensors: LiDAR Scanner, High-g accelerometer, Proximity sensor, Dual ambient light sensors, High dynamic range gyro, Barometer

Rating: IP68 Water-resistant to a depth of 6 meters for up to 30 minutes

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max prices around the world

Note: Prices for the Pro model are listed for the 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB / 1TB storage models. The Pro Max is availabl1 in 256 GB / 512 GB / 1TB.

Australia

iPhone 15 Pro - A$ 1,849 / A$ 2,049 / A$ 2,399 / A$ 2,749

iPhone 15 Pro Max - A$ 2,199 / A$ 2,549 / A$ 2,899

Europe

iPhone 15 Pro - 1,199 € / 1,329 € / 1,579 € / 1,829 €

iPhone 15 Pro Max - 1,449 € / 1,699 € / 1,949 €

India

iPhone 15 Pro - Rs. 1,34,900 / Rs. 1,44,900 / Rs. 1,64,900 / Rs. 1,84,900

iPhone 15 Pro Max - Rs. 1,59,900 / Rs. 1,79,900 / Rs. 1,99,900

Turkey

iPhone 15 Pro - 64,999 TL / 68,999 TL/ 76,999 TL / 84,999 TL

iPhone 15 Pro Max - 76,999 TL / 84,999 TL / 92,999 TL

United Kingdom

iPhone 15 Pro - £999 / £1,099 / £1,299 / £1,499

iPhone 15 Pro Max - £1,199 / £1,399 / £1,599

United States

iPhone 15 Pro - $999 / $1,099 / $1,299 / $1,499

iPhone 15 Pro Max - $1,199 / $1,399 / $1,599

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available for pre-order this Friday, September 15th in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, the UAE, the U.K., the U.S. and 30 more countries. The phone will ship a week later. Buyers in Macao, Malaysia, Türkiye, Vietnam, and 17 other countries can order the phone from September 29th. The devices comes in 5 colors: black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium.

