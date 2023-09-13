Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max announced

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max with Ray Tracing, Action Button announced
Apple has announced its newest mobiles, we told you what the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are capable of. Let's talk about the higher end devices in the series, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max features
Both Pro models have a Super Retina XDR OLED display. The iPhone 15 Pro's screen is 6.1-inches in size with a resolution of 2556 x 1179 pixels, while the Pro Max has a 6.7 inches screen that has a resolution of 2796 x 1290 pixels. The panels support 120Hz Refresh Rate ProMotion technology and Always-On display. The devices retain the Dynamic Island design to house the 12 megapixels selfie camera with a TrueDepth Sensor for Face ID. The display is made of Ceramic glass, just like on the other models in the series. You can tilt the device to landscape mode while it is charging, to enter StandBy Mode. The new Always-On display feature, shows useful information such as the clock, and notifications.
The rear panel on the iPhone 15 Pro has a matte glass back cover, while the frame is made of Titanium. By moving away from Stainless Steel, Apple has made the device quite lightweight in comparison to previous-gen versions. A notable change in the iPhone 15 Pro models is the removal of the ring / silent / mute switch. Instead, the new smartphones come with an Action button that uses a press and hold gesture. It supports various actions such as accessing the camera or flashlight, activating Voice Memos, Focus modes, Translate, or to toggle accessibility features like Magnifier. The Action Button is customizable, so you can set it to work per your needs using the Shortcuts app.
In addition to the 48 Megapixels primary camera and the 12 megapixels ultrawide lens that are also available in the base model, the iPhone 15 Pro has a third camera, which is a 12 megapixels telephoto lens with an ƒ/2.8 aperture. It supports up to 5x optical zoom. The Pro models retain the LiDAR Scanner. The iPhone 15 Pro cameras also support Spatial Video recording, and you may watch them on the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset. The cameras support ProRAW, HEIF images too.
The iPhone 15 Pro runs on iOS 17, and is powered by an Apple A17 Pro Bionic chip, which is the company's first 3 nm chipset. It has a 6-core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores, a 6-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. The A17 Pro Bionic has 19 billion transistors, in comparison, the Mac M1 Apple Silicon has 16 Billion transistors. Apple says tha the CPU is up to 10 percent faster than before, and that the pro-class GPU is 20% faster. The chipset has a dedicated AV1 decoder for an improved video playback / streaming experience.
The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max support hardware-based Ray Tracing in games. Apple has confirmed that console games such as Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Death Stranding, and Ubisoft's upcoming game, Assassin's Creed Mirage, will be available on the iPhone 15 Pro.
Apple has equipped the iPhone 15 Pro with a USB-C port that supports USB 3 transfer speeds of up to 10Gb/s. It is about 20x faster than USB 2. That said, Apple is only including a USB-C cable with USB 2 in the box, so you will need to purchase a USB 3 cable separately if you wish to take advantage of its actual speeds. The battery on the iPhone 15 Pro is rated to deliver up to 23 hours of video playback, while the Pro Max can last up to 29 hours. The phones support Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and NavIC satellite location service. The Pro versions also have a 2nd-gen Ultrawide band chip for Precision Finding for Find My friends, which will help you locate your friend even in crowds. Roadside Assistance via satellite is also supported on the Pro models, and while the feature is free for the first 2 years, you will need to have a AAA membership.
iPhone 15 Pro specs
- Display: 6.1-inches (Pro Max - 6.7 inches 2796 x 1290 pixels), Super Retina XDR OLED 2556 x 1179 pixels, 120Hz Refresh Rate ProMotion technology, Always-On display, 460 PPI, Dynamic Island, 2000 nits brightness, 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, True Tone Display, P3
- Processor: 6-core Apple A17 Pro Bionic chip with 6-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine
- Operating System: iOS 17
- Storage: 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB
- Main Cameras: 48 MP Main f/1.6 aperture, 12 MP Ultra Wide f/2.4 aperture, 12MP Telephoto lens, ƒ/2.8 aperture, 5x optical zoom, Sensor-shift optical image stabilization, Photonic Engine, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 5, LED Flash, 4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps
- Selfie Camera: 12 MP TrueDepth, f/1.9 aperture, Retina Flash, Photonic Engine, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 5, 4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps
- Battery: Up to 23 hours video playback (Pro Max - up to 29 hours), USB-C (USB 3 up to 10Gb/s)
- Security: Face ID
- Safety Services: Emergency SOS, Emergency SOS via satellite, Crash Detection, Roadside Assistance via satellite
- Connectivity: 5G, 4G LTE with VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 2nd-gen Ultra Wideband chip, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou and NavIC
- Audio: Spatial Audio playback, Dolby Atmos
- Dimensions: 146.6 x 70.6 x 8.3 mm; Pro Max - 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.3 mm
- Weight: 187g; Pro Max - 221g
- Design: Aerospace-grade aluminum
- Sensors: LiDAR Scanner, High-g accelerometer, Proximity sensor, Dual ambient light sensors, High dynamic range gyro, Barometer
- Rating: IP68 Water-resistant to a depth of 6 meters for up to 30 minutes
iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max prices around the world
Note: Prices for the Pro model are listed for the 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB / 1TB storage models. The Pro Max is availabl1 in 256 GB / 512 GB / 1TB.
Australia
iPhone 15 Pro - A$ 1,849 / A$ 2,049 / A$ 2,399 / A$ 2,749
iPhone 15 Pro Max - A$ 2,199 / A$ 2,549 / A$ 2,899
Europe
iPhone 15 Pro - 1,199 € / 1,329 € / 1,579 € / 1,829 €
iPhone 15 Pro Max - 1,449 € / 1,699 € / 1,949 €
India
iPhone 15 Pro - Rs. 1,34,900 / Rs. 1,44,900 / Rs. 1,64,900 / Rs. 1,84,900
iPhone 15 Pro Max - Rs. 1,59,900 / Rs. 1,79,900 / Rs. 1,99,900
Turkey
iPhone 15 Pro - 64,999 TL / 68,999 TL/ 76,999 TL / 84,999 TL
iPhone 15 Pro Max - 76,999 TL / 84,999 TL / 92,999 TL
United Kingdom
iPhone 15 Pro - £999 / £1,099 / £1,299 / £1,499
iPhone 15 Pro Max - £1,199 / £1,399 / £1,599
United States
iPhone 15 Pro - $999 / $1,099 / $1,299 / $1,499
iPhone 15 Pro Max - $1,199 / $1,399 / $1,599
The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available for pre-order this Friday, September 15th in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, the UAE, the U.K., the U.S. and 30 more countries. The phone will ship a week later. Buyers in Macao, Malaysia, Türkiye, Vietnam, and 17 other countries can order the phone from September 29th. The devices comes in 5 colors: black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium.
Comments
Really the only thing I dislike about MacOS as a whole is the way Apple updates the OS with huge update file downloads. Actually 700Mb is small compared to some Apple has released which are in the gigabyte size. These large file sizes also translate to long update times as well.
I like Emre, Onur, Shaun and Eray’s articles more, Ashwin and Martin are always complaining about something instead of getting excited and sharing their excitement with the world.
Ever since I started bookmarking their pages my mood has been so much better, I’m glad to be free of the depressing vibe the two of them have. Damn it feels good to just enjoy life and not look for things to complain like I used to while I were under their influence.
Personally I really like @Ashwin and @Martin articles both equally. Please respect the authors.
You realize that none of the authors you like are real people, right? They are AI bots ‘writing’ articles that are basically taken from product advertisements (e.g., “Get Protected the Right Way With Avast Free AntiVirus” Really?) So, yes they are excited, but the excitement comes from advertising copy. No real world negativity from those sources.
My approach is to use a UBlock Origin filter to block all the articles except those by Martin and Ashwin. It has made the site readable again for me.
I would like to achieve that as well. Mind sharing some UBlock tricks & tips? :)
@ Anonymous,
Go to this link from yesterday https://www.ghacks.net/windows-11-update-stuck-fixed-for-good/#comment-4573146 and scroll down to the post by “Anonymous said on September 2, 2023 at 1:33 pm” He (or she) posted instructions on how to skip articles written by users other than Martin and Ashwin.
You might want to consider changing your name before you post to make it easier for users to identify your comments.
@Herman Cost
You can add this to your rules in uBlock Origin:
ghacks.net##.hentry,.home-posts,.home-category-post:not(:has-text(/Martin Brinkmann|Ashwin/))
+I like Emre, Onur, Shaun and Eray’s articles more
you’ve made my day
It’s not the EU’s fault that Bing is such a crappy search engine. In any event it’s built into the OS and Microsoft does its best to convince users to adopt it over Google by making it the default search tool. A great Many Windows 11 users are not technically minded and don’t know how to switch to another search engine and just accept their lot.
In any event I hope the EU Commission doesn’t allow Microsoft to pull the wool over their eyes.
Both Google and Bing are now worthless. Nowadays, Yandex is the only search engine that finds anything I’m looking for.
Bing is absolutely a gatekeeper. Except for countries such as China and Russia that have their own search engines (Baidu and Yandex), most of the world’s searches relies on just two search engines: Google and Bing.
Alternative search engines overwhelmingly get their search results from Bing. DuckDuckGo, Ecosia, Qwant, Swisscows, Excite, Lycos, Yahoo, You, etc. all use Bing behind the scenes for their results.
StartPage originally used the Google search engine for it’s results, but have also started using Bing as well recently.
Microsoft also use Bing as the default search engine in Windows (such as the Start menu search, Taskbar search, desktop search bar, Edge sidebar, etc.) and use Bing as the default search engine in Edge – which is the default browser on Windows. Windows has greater than 70% desktop market share and is used by more than two billion people.
Not to mention Microsoft’s anti-consumer efforts when it comes to Bing. They have a history of malicious intent by aggressively trying to trick users who use a different search engine and browser into resetting their default search engine and browser back to Edge and Bing (by displaying unscrupulous popup dialogue boxes and full screen pages prompting the user to change their settings back to the “recommended settings” – which is Edge and Bing).
“A report claims that Apple is developing an affordable MacBook series”
Its is time to stop posting Rumors as reports.
Apple has already a Chrombook killer. It is called : iPad.
I can see Apple getting concerned about losing sales to Chrome OS devices. Given that K-12 kids have probably been using Chromebooks and would be familiar with that platform going off to college. I remember when Apple ruled K-12 computer rooms and because they simply out priced the educational sector. Google managed to take a huge bite out of educational market especially with COVID. I never thought iPads worked in a K-12 setting, and mac’s are too expensive. I doubt Apple can really make a MacBook below $500 which would compete with Chromebooks.
I managed hundreds of ipads for schools when I worked at an MSP – ipads are certainly OK, and boy are they hundreds of times better than Android tablets. Chromebooks suck so much, their market penetration into school system became real when schools received a bunch from government
Apple has always had great diffculty grasping what “low cost” means. I don’t have much faith in them ever generating anything that can compete with a Chromebook, but I’ll buy it if they do. I don’t want a Google OS, Windows is getting painful, and I’m tired of hearing how great Linux is from people who don’t use it.
I agree with the posters above about the usefulness of using a uBO filter to limit the posts I see on this site to those from Martin and Ashwin.
While Apple has patched iOS 16 for this, they haven’t yet indicated if they’re going to for supposedly-still-getting-security-updates iOS 12 (the latest OS option for the millions of still-in-use iPhone 6) and iOS 15 (still in use on millions of iPhone 6s to 8, which can’t be upgraded to 16).
I hope they do. Long-term support is one area where Apple phones crush Android, and it’s the #2 reason I use them (#1 is because not a privacy nightmare).
Apple has now released security updates for iOS 12 and 15 to address this issue. This is how you keep loyal customers.
Released an update for iOS 15, yes; for iOS 12, no. It’s not clear from reading their release notes if this means iOS 12 is not affected, or if they’re just not bothering.
M3 won’t move the needle much on performance. Honestly, Apple has put itself in a bind making the M1 really good. Probably the first time when Mac users can have some real lasting performance. But that also means that many won’t be persuaded to upgrade as often either. I am using a M1 MacBook Air and a M1 Mac mini and have yet to even entertain upgrading to a M2 or even a future M3 model of either because I am very satisfied with the M1 performance.
I like iPhone in general have owned iPhones for many years. But I don’t see these Apple events inspiring me to want to upgrade and spend hundreds to get what few improvements offered up.
People still watch this nonsense? As I get older technology no longer excite me.