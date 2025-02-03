Apple Set to Launch ‘Confetti’—A New iCloud Invites Service This Week

Feb 3, 2025
Apple is preparing to launch a new iCloud-based events and invites service called "Confetti," which could go live as soon as this week, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The service is designed to offer a fresh way to organize parties, meetings, and functions, distinct from the existing Calendar app.

The launch of Confetti is reportedly linked to iOS 18.3, which started rolling out last month. Apple has been working on revamping its calendar-related features for years, and this marks the first step in that effort. While details remain limited, Confetti is expected to integrate with iCloud and possibly have a web version on iCloud.com.

Originally spotted in iOS 18.3 beta code, the feature appears to include a new iOS daemon called GroupKit, which manages groups of invitees. The app will likely allow users to track RSVPs and see who has confirmed attendance in a more streamlined and visually engaging way than the current Calendar app.

It remains unclear whether Confetti will be a standalone app or integrated into other Apple services, such as iMessage. If implemented well, the service could simplify event planning for Apple users, making it easier to coordinate gatherings directly from their devices.

Apple has not yet officially announced the launch, but with iOS 18.3 already live, the feature could be activated at any moment. More details are expected soon as Apple continues to expand its iCloud services.

