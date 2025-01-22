iOS 18.3 and macOS Sequoia 15.3 will activate Apple Intelligence by default

Apple is set to launch iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3 and macOS Sequoia 15.3, and it will enable Apple Intelligence by default. Users who don't want to access the AI features will need to turn them off manually from the settings post-installation.

The company is gearing up to roll out its latest updates, on compatible devices such as iPhones, iPads and Macs. Apple does not usually enable features without the consent of the user. But this is set to change soon, marking a shift in how Apple integrates its AI capabilities, which include enhancements to Siri, writing tools, and hotly-debated new features like ChatGPT integration, Image Playground, Genmoji, and other features.

The release notes of the latest beta version of iOS 18.3 states that Apple Intelligence will be enabled automatically during iPhone onboarding. It also proceeds to mention the steps that a user will need to take to disable Apple Intelligence on their device.

It is evident that Apple wants more users to access the AI-powered features that it had introduced in October 2024. Despite debuting a few months ago, many of its features remain in beta, and the company is keen to gather user feedback on Apple Intelligence, and improve upon it.

Updates have primarily been aimed to improve existing functionality rather than unveil new features. The upcoming software updates focus on bug fixes, and provide enhanced control over some features. Users will have granular control over the controversial Notification Summaries feature, which is now disabled by default. It can be activated on a per-app basis if desired. The update will also bring useful features like Clean Up in Photos, and improvements to the custom Genmoji creation tool for a more interactive and personalized experience .

Apple is expected to release a public beta of iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3 and macOS Sequoia 15.3, which will be followed by a full rollout for all eligible devices in the near future.

