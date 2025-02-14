Microsoft Follows Google on a Controversial Decision

Feb 14, 2025
Microsoft has updated its Bing Maps service to rename the "Gulf of Mexico" to the "Gulf of America" for users in the United States. This change aligns Bing Maps with recent updates from other major mapping platforms, including Google Maps and Apple Maps, following an executive order by President Donald Trump to rename the body of water.

In a statement, a Microsoft spokesperson said, "We are committed to providing users with accurate and up-to-date information. In accordance with established product policies, we are updating Bing Maps to reflect the Geographic Names Information System’s nomenclature in the United States, which includes changing the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America in the US."

Google Maps has implemented a location-based approach, displaying "Gulf of America" for users in the U.S., "Gulf of Mexico" for users in Mexico, and both names for users in other countries. Apple Maps has also updated its labeling to "Gulf of America" for U.S. users, with plans for a global rollout.

These changes have sparked international debate. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has threatened legal action against Google, arguing that the U.S. government's authority to rename the body of water is limited to its territorial waters.

Public opinion in the United States appears to be largely against the renaming. A Marquette University poll found that 71% of respondents opposed the change, with only 29% in favor. As mapping platforms update their services to reflect the new nomenclature, users may notice these changes across various applications. The renaming has ignited discussions about national identity, international relations, and the role of technology companies in geopolitical matters.

