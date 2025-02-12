Google Photos Offers Free Replacement of Prints Lost in Los Angeles Fires

In response to the recent fires in Los Angeles, Google Photos is offering free replacements for canvas prints, photo books, and standard prints lost by affected users. The company acknowledges the irreplaceable nature of personal photos and aims to assist those who have lost these cherished items.

Users who had previously ordered physical photo products through Google Photos and lost them in the fires can contact Google Support to arrange for free replacements. Additionally, individuals with backup enabled on their devices can access their photos and videos by logging into their Google Photos account from another device.

Google Photos has been providing print services for several years, offering products such as photo books starting at $14.99, standard photo prints from $0.18, and canvas prints beginning at $24.99. This initiative underscores Google's commitment to supporting its users during times of crisis.

Last month, Google announced a $15 million contribution to organizations providing immediate relief to those affected by the fires, including the Emergency Network Los Angeles, American Red Cross, Center for Disaster Philanthropy, and the Institute for Nonprofit News. YouTube has also offered its production facilities to impacted creators and artists to aid in their recovery and rebuilding efforts.

For more information or to request a replacement of lost photo products, affected users are encouraged to contact Google Support directly.

